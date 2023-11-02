Deutsche Telekom Plans Increased Dividend for 2023, Share Buy-Backs in 2024
In a bid to boost shareholder value, Deutsche Telekom's management board is set to propose a dividend hike for FY 2023 and a significant share buyback in 2024.
- Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management plans to propose an increase in the dividend for the 2023 financial year to 0.77 euros per share, up from 0.70 euros per share for the 2022 financial year.
- The Board also plans to buy back shares of Deutsche Telekom in 2024 for up to 2 billion euros.
- These plans are based on the business performance in 2023 and will be reported on November 9, 2023.
- The Supervisory Board will make its decision on the dividend planning once the definitive business figures for full-year 2023 are available.
- A dividend payment based on the final dividend proposal is subject to approval by the shareholders’ meeting and to fulfillment of other legal conditions.
- The planned share buy-backs in 2024 are intended to recoup part of the dilution effect from Deutsche Telekom’s 2021 capital increase.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutsche Telekom is on 09.11.2023.
The price of Deutsche Telekom at the time of the news was 21,228EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,425EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,93 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 15.155,00PKT (+1,16 %).
+2,13 %
+4,62 %
+7,26 %
+8,18 %
+9,78 %
+63,04 %
+46,65 %
+107,76 %
+2,17 %
ISIN:DE0005557508WKN:555750
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 77 | 0 |