Deutsche Telekom Plans Increased Dividend for 2023, Share Buy-Backs in 2024

Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management plans to propose an increase in the dividend for the 2023 financial year to 0.77 euros per share, up from 0.70 euros per share for the 2022 financial year.

The Board also plans to buy back shares of Deutsche Telekom in 2024 for up to 2 billion euros.

These plans are based on the business performance in 2023 and will be reported on November 9, 2023.

The Supervisory Board will make its decision on the dividend planning once the definitive business figures for full-year 2023 are available.

A dividend payment based on the final dividend proposal is subject to approval by the shareholders’ meeting and to fulfillment of other legal conditions.

The planned share buy-backs in 2024 are intended to recoup part of the dilution effect from Deutsche Telekom’s 2021 capital increase.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutsche Telekom is on 09.11.2023.