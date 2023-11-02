    checkAd

    Deutsche Telekom Plans Increased Dividend for 2023, Share Buy-Backs in 2024

    In a bid to boost shareholder value, Deutsche Telekom's management board is set to propose a dividend hike for FY 2023 and a significant share buyback in 2024.

    Foto: Federico Gambarini - dpa
    • Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management plans to propose an increase in the dividend for the 2023 financial year to 0.77 euros per share, up from 0.70 euros per share for the 2022 financial year.
    • The Board also plans to buy back shares of Deutsche Telekom in 2024 for up to 2 billion euros.
    • These plans are based on the business performance in 2023 and will be reported on November 9, 2023.
    • The Supervisory Board will make its decision on the dividend planning once the definitive business figures for full-year 2023 are available.
    • A dividend payment based on the final dividend proposal is subject to approval by the shareholders’ meeting and to fulfillment of other legal conditions.
    • The planned share buy-backs in 2024 are intended to recoup part of the dilution effect from Deutsche Telekom’s 2021 capital increase.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutsche Telekom is on 09.11.2023.
    The price of Deutsche Telekom at the time of the news was 21,228EUR and was up +2,09 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,425EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,93 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 15.155,00PKT (+1,16 %).

    Deutsche Telekom

    +2,13 %
    +4,62 %
    +7,26 %
    +8,18 %
    +9,78 %
    +63,04 %
    +46,65 %
    +107,76 %
    +2,17 %
    ISIN:DE0005557508WKN:555750



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  77   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Deutsche Telekom Plans Increased Dividend for 2023, Share Buy-Backs in 2024 In a bid to boost shareholder value, Deutsche Telekom's management board is set to propose a dividend hike for FY 2023 and a significant share buyback in 2024.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Zalando steigert Q3-Ergebnis durch Investitionen in Inspiration, Logistik und Technologie
    584 Leser
    Porsche Aktie: Achterbahnfahrt und günstige Einstiegschance? Erfahren Sie mehr über die ...
    564 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: DAX und S&P 500 führen mit starken Zuwächsen, MDAX schwächelt
    496 Leser
    Spezialtiefbau-Unternehmen Bauer von Hackerangriff betroffen: Systeme heruntergefahren, weltweite ...
    484 Leser
    Paypal steigert Umsatz um 8% und übertrifft Gewinnprognose - Aktie legt zu
    464 Leser
    AMS Osram: Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch im 3. Quartal - Aktie steigt um 5,6%
    332 Leser
    Zalando Boosts Future Growth with Investments in Inspiration, Logistics, Tech; Q3 Earnings Rise
    288 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz: Lieferprobleme belasten, aber Analysten bleiben optimistisch
    288 Leser
    Chemiebranche in der Krise: BASF mit dramatischem Umsatzrückgang und Sparprogramm
    252 Leser
    US-Zinsentscheidung und US-Finanzministerium: Wie wirkt sich das auf den Euro aus?
    240 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1924 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Verlustreicher Börsentag: DAX und MDAX rutschen ab, Siemens Energy stürzt dramatisch ein
    1172 Leser
    Covestro beendet vorzeitig Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Übernahme durch Adnoc im Gespräch?
    1060 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes überflügeln Dow Jones und S&P 500: Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    940 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Vorläufiger Verwalter bereits bestellt
    920 Leser
    Volkswagen veröffentlicht endgültige Quartalszahlen - Analysten passen Kursziele an
    740 Leser
    Merck mit beeindruckenden Quartalszahlen: Umsatz steigt um 7%, Aktie bleibt jedoch im Minus
    712 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: DAX und MDAX im Aufwind, TecDAX kämpft - US-Märkte stark
    700 Leser
    SMT Scharf AG: Neues Vorstandsteam für erfolgreiche Zukunft - Reinhard Reinartz wird CEO und COO
    688 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4260 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3164 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2776 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1924 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    1812 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1800 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1696 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1560 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4260 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3440 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3164 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3164 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3120 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2776 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2556 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1964 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser