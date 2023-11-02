Northern Data AG Delivers Financial Update & Guidance: What You Need to Know

"Northern Data AG, a leading player in the digital industry, has released an optimistic financial forecast for 2024, expecting a significant revenue increase and robust growth plans."

Northern Data AG provides financial update and guidance - Expects revenues of EUR 200 million to EUR 240 million in fiscal year 2024, tripling the forecasted revenue for fiscal year 2023 - Expects adjusted EBITDA of EUR 50 million to EUR 80 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to a forecasted range of EUR -20 million to -5 million for fiscal year 2023 - Growth plans include expanding hash rate for mining business and expanding NVIDIA GPUs for cloud business - Ardent Data Centers expected to acquire and build out more data centers for revenue generation from fiscal year 2025 onwards - Audited financial statements for fiscal year 2022 to be published by end of December 2023, next annual general meeting to be held in the first quarter of 2024.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 29,38 EUR and was up +4,07 % compared with the previous day.

