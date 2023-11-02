Adesso SE Boosts Sales by 28% to €833M in 9 Months, EBITDA Margin Soars in Q3
In the first three quarters of 2023, adesso SE saw a significant 28% increase in sales, reaching EUR 833 million. Despite a challenging economic climate, the company's growth trajectory remains strong, with record-level incoming orders and no signs of a slowdown.
- adesso SE increased sales by 28% to EUR 833 million after nine months in 2023
- The company's EBITDA margin significantly increased in the third quarter of 2023
- The absolute EBITDA contribution of EUR 53 million after nine months was below expectations
- The forecast for EBITDA was adjusted to EUR 70 to 90 million with an unchanged turnover of over 1 billion
- adesso SE expects to continue its growth path in 2024 and return to usual profitability
- Despite a generally weaker economic situation, incoming orders remain at a record level and there have been no signs of a slowdown for adesso.
The price of adesso at the time of the news was 88,05EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 84,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,49 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.728,55PKT (+3,24 %).
+1,83 %
+2,20 %
-14,17 %
-19,12 %
-13,59 %
+38,56 %
+51,09 %
+946,15 %
-57,55 %
ISIN:DE000A0Z23Q5WKN:A0Z23Q
