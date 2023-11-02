    checkAd

    Adesso SE Boosts Sales by 28% to €833M in 9 Months, EBITDA Margin Soars in Q3

    In the first three quarters of 2023, adesso SE saw a significant 28% increase in sales, reaching EUR 833 million. Despite a challenging economic climate, the company's growth trajectory remains strong, with record-level incoming orders and no signs of a slowdown.

    Foto: adesso SE
    • adesso SE increased sales by 28% to EUR 833 million after nine months in 2023
    • The company's EBITDA margin significantly increased in the third quarter of 2023
    • The absolute EBITDA contribution of EUR 53 million after nine months was below expectations
    • The forecast for EBITDA was adjusted to EUR 70 to 90 million with an unchanged turnover of over 1 billion
    • adesso SE expects to continue its growth path in 2024 and return to usual profitability
    • Despite a generally weaker economic situation, incoming orders remain at a record level and there have been no signs of a slowdown for adesso.

    The price of adesso at the time of the news was 88,05EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 84,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,49 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.728,55PKT (+3,24 %).

    adesso

    +1,83 %
    +2,20 %
    -14,17 %
    -19,12 %
    -13,59 %
    +38,56 %
    +51,09 %
    +946,15 %
    -57,55 %
    ISIN:DE000A0Z23Q5WKN:A0Z23Q



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  81   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Adesso SE Boosts Sales by 28% to €833M in 9 Months, EBITDA Margin Soars in Q3 In the first three quarters of 2023, adesso SE saw a significant 28% increase in sales, reaching EUR 833 million. Despite a challenging economic climate, the company's growth trajectory remains strong, with record-level incoming orders and no signs …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Zalando steigert Q3-Ergebnis durch Investitionen in Inspiration, Logistik und Technologie
    820 Leser
    Spezialtiefbau-Unternehmen Bauer von Hackerangriff betroffen: Systeme heruntergefahren, weltweite ...
    656 Leser
    Porsche Aktie: Achterbahnfahrt und günstige Einstiegschance? Erfahren Sie mehr über die ...
    616 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: DAX und S&P 500 führen mit starken Zuwächsen, MDAX schwächelt
    520 Leser
    Paypal steigert Umsatz um 8% und übertrifft Gewinnprognose - Aktie legt zu
    472 Leser
    AMS Osram: Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch im 3. Quartal - Aktie steigt um 5,6%
    372 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz: Lieferprobleme belasten, aber Analysten bleiben optimistisch
    316 Leser
    Zalando Boosts Future Growth with Investments in Inspiration, Logistics, Tech; Q3 Earnings Rise
    312 Leser
    Chemiebranche in der Krise: BASF mit dramatischem Umsatzrückgang und Sparprogramm
    264 Leser
    Deutsche Post DHL erweitert Kapazitäten in Paketzentrale - Bank of America senkt Kursziel
    244 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1928 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Verlustreicher Börsentag: DAX und MDAX rutschen ab, Siemens Energy stürzt dramatisch ein
    1172 Leser
    Covestro beendet vorzeitig Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Übernahme durch Adnoc im Gespräch?
    1064 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes überflügeln Dow Jones und S&P 500: Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    940 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Vorläufiger Verwalter bereits bestellt
    940 Leser
    Zalando steigert Q3-Ergebnis durch Investitionen in Inspiration, Logistik und Technologie
    820 Leser
    Volkswagen veröffentlicht endgültige Quartalszahlen - Analysten passen Kursziele an
    744 Leser
    Merck mit beeindruckenden Quartalszahlen: Umsatz steigt um 7%, Aktie bleibt jedoch im Minus
    712 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: DAX und MDAX im Aufwind, TecDAX kämpft - US-Märkte stark
    700 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4260 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3164 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2776 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1928 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    1840 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1800 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1696 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1564 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4260 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3440 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3164 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3164 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3124 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2776 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2556 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1964 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser