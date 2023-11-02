The price of adesso at the time of the news was 88,05and was up +0,57compared with the previous day.13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 84,10this corresponds to a minus of -4,49since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.728,55(+3,24).

In the first three quarters of 2023, adesso SE saw a significant 28% increase in sales, reaching EUR 833 million. Despite a challenging economic climate, the company's growth trajectory remains strong, with record-level incoming orders and no signs of a slowdown.

Adesso SE Boosts Sales by 28% to €833M in 9 Months, EBITDA Margin Soars in Q3

