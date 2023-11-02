NORMA Group Updates 2023 Sales Forecast and Provides Detailed Company Guidance
"Facing market volatility and strikes in the US automotive sector, NORMA Group SE revises its 2023 sales forecast, with other guidance elements being specified."
- NORMA Group SE adjusts its sales guidance for the fiscal year 2023
- The company now expects organic Group sales growth of around 0% to 1% year-on-year
- Reduced call-offs from automotive and supplier customers contribute to the adjustment
- Strikes at US-American car manufacturers and general market weakness are also factors
- The adjusted EBIT margin and operating net cash flow guidance remain unchanged
- Other elements of the company's guidance, such as cost of materials ratio and personnel cost ratio, are being specified
The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at NORMA Group is on 07.11.2023.
The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 16,715EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,060EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,06 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.726,46PKT (+3,22 %).
