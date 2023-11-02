NORMA Group Updates 2023 Sales Forecast and Provides Detailed Company Guidance

NORMA Group SE adjusts its sales guidance for the fiscal year 2023

The company now expects organic Group sales growth of around 0% to 1% year-on-year

Reduced call-offs from automotive and supplier customers contribute to the adjustment

Strikes at US-American car manufacturers and general market weakness are also factors

The adjusted EBIT margin and operating net cash flow guidance remain unchanged

Other elements of the company's guidance, such as cost of materials ratio and personnel cost ratio, are being specified

The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at NORMA Group is on 07.11.2023.The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 16,715and was up +0,84compared with the previous day.7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,060this corresponds to a plus of +2,06since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.726,46(+3,22).