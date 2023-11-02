    checkAd

    Metalcorp Group S.A. Invites 2021/2026 Noteholders to Vote on Bond Restructuring Details

    Metalcorp Group S.A. has finalized the terms of its bond restructuring, inviting 2021/2026 noteholders to vote. The agreement follows the general terms approved by 2023 noteholders and offers options for new investments.

    • Metalcorp Group S.A. has reached an agreement on the details of the bond restructuring
    • Metalcorp Group S.A. calls noteholders of the 2021/2026 Notes to vote
    • The restructuring of both Notes will follow the general terms already agreed by the 2023 noteholders in their second noteholders' meeting held on 16 June 2023
    • Holders of both Notes have the option to contribute new money to the former aluminum and bulk and ferrous business of Metalcorp, which has been sold to Ferralum Metals Group S.A.
    • Holders not exercising their option to contribute new money will receive a guaranteed allocation in the Ferralum Notes and the New Metalcorp Notes
    • The New Metalcorp Notes will be non-recourse to the European Business and will not provide for any amortization payments of their nominal amount





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
