    Krones Soars in 2023: Strong Growth and Major Profitability Boost in Q1-Q3

    Krones AG has showcased a robust performance in the first three quarters of 2023, with a significant surge in growth and profitability. Despite supply chain hurdles, the company has managed to exceed expectations.

    Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
    • Krones AG has reported strong growth and improved profitability in the first three quarters of 2023.
    • The company's order intake in Q3 2023 improved by 4.3% on the previous quarter to €1,327.7 million, and the order backlog exceeded the €4 billion mark for the first time.
    • Despite supply chain challenges, Krones' revenue rose by 14.5% to €3,485.6 million between January and September 2023.
    • The company's EBITDA increased by 23.0% to €332.3 million in the first three quarters of 2023, and the EBITDA margin rose to 9.5%.
    • Krones confirms its full-year guidance for 2023, expecting revenue growth of 11% to 13% and an EBITDA margin of 9% to 10%.
    • The company's return on capital employed (ROCE) is expected to increase to between 15% and 17% in 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at KRONES is on 03.11.2023.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.673,98PKT (+2,79 %).




