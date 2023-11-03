Q3 2023: Kontron's Strategic Realignment Triumphs in Spectacular Success
Kontron AG showcases robust Q3 2023 performance, marking a 14.4% surge in revenue, significant gross margin enhancement, and a notable rise in net income.
- Kontron AG reports strong Q3 2023 results with a 14.4% increase in revenue to EUR 300.0 million and a significant improvement in gross margin to 39.4%
- EBITDA increased by 74.4% to EUR 34.9 million and net income attributable to Kontron shareholders rose from EUR 8.5 million in Q3 2022 to EUR 19.0 million in Q3 2023
- The company experienced strong growth in order intakes with EUR 356 million in Q3 2023 and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.19x
- Operating cash flow quadrupled to EUR 26.8 million, up from EUR 6.1 million in Q3 2022
- Guidance for 2023 net profit increased from EUR >66 million to EUR >72 million
- The company's strategic realignment has been successful, with continuous growth in order intake and a backlog of EUR 1,655 million, covering all planned revenues and growth for 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kontron is on 03.11.2023.
The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 19,950EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,76 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.673,98PKT (+2,79 %).
+3,01 %
+9,96 %
+13,73 %
+6,33 %
+44,44 %
+26,71 %
-5,75 %
+609,02 %
+64,33 %
ISIN:AT0000A0E9W5WKN:A0X9EJ
