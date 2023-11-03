Vonovia Thrives in Tough Market: Core Business Growth and Successful Sales Drive Stability
Vonovia SE, a leading real estate company, has reported a robust 7% growth in its rental business, successfully completing 1,800 new rental units and achieving nearly full occupancy.
- Vonovia SE has seen a 7% growth in its rental business, with full occupancy and almost no rent losses, and has completed 1,800 newly built rental units.
- The company has continued its sales programme with a volume of €1.7 billion since August, including new construction projects sold to CBRE for €357 million.
- The total sales volume of around €3.7 billion in 2023 has reduced the pro forma loan-to-value ratio (LTV) to 45.0% and pushed back debt towards the target range.
- Rating agencies have confirmed a stable investment rating and outlook for Vonovia, with unsecured funding covered until the end of Q1 2025.
- The company has confirmed its full-year 2023 guidance and provided a stable outlook for 2024, exceeding its sustainability targets.
- Despite high construction costs, Vonovia completed 1,800 newly built residential units between January and September 2023, exceeding its own carbon reduction targets for the year.
