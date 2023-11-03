Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) Maintains Strong Net Interest Income, Boosts CET1 Ratio in Q1-Q3 2023
The financial year 1-9/2023 has seen a significant surge in profit after tax, with a 29% increase, excluding Russia and Belarus. Core revenues also saw a substantial growth of 20% year-over-year.
- Profit after tax in 1-9/2023 (excluding Russia and Belarus) increased by 29%
- Core revenues (excluding Russia and Belarus) increased by 20% year-over-year
- CET1 ratio is at 16.5% (transitional, incl. profit), excluding Russia it is 14.4%
- Provisioning for impairment losses decreased significantly year-over-year by EUR 470 million
- Customer loans in Russia decreased by EUR 2.7 billion year-to-date due to currency devaluation
- Provisions for CHF mortgages in Poland increased by EUR 1,338 million
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 03.11.2023.
The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 14,040EUR and was up +0,04 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,260EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,57 % since publication.
+2,53 %
+7,54 %
+6,06 %
+3,00 %
-2,70 %
+14,72 %
-41,79 %
-46,45 %
+1,96 %
ISIN:AT0000606306WKN:A0D9SU
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
