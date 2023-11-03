Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) Maintains Strong Net Interest Income, Boosts CET1 Ratio in Q1-Q3 2023

Profit after tax in 1-9/2023 (excluding Russia and Belarus) increased by 29%

Core revenues (excluding Russia and Belarus) increased by 20% year-over-year

CET1 ratio is at 16.5% (transitional, incl. profit), excluding Russia it is 14.4%

Provisioning for impairment losses decreased significantly year-over-year by EUR 470 million

Customer loans in Russia decreased by EUR 2.7 billion year-to-date due to currency devaluation

Provisions for CHF mortgages in Poland increased by EUR 1,338 million

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 03.11.2023.The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 14,040and was up +0,04compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,260this corresponds to a plus of +1,57since publication.