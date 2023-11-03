Lenzing Launches Robust Performance Program Amidst Slow Market Recovery

Lenzing AG, a global supplier of specialty fibers, has implemented a comprehensive performance program in response to a lack of market recovery.

The company reported a revenue of EUR 1.87 billion and EBITDA of EUR 219.1 million in the first three quarters of 2023.

Lenzing generated a positive free cash flow of EUR 27.3 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The company has completed the modernization and conversion of its Indonesian site and received the EU Ecolabel.

Lenzing is implementing a performance program focusing on generating free cash flow, stronger revenue and margin growth, and sustainable cost excellence.

The company expects to achieve annual cost savings of more than EUR 100 million, with approximately 50 percent effective from the coming financial year.

