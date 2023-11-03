    checkAd

    Montano and Beyond Real Estate Secure Prime Multi-Tenant Property in Erfurt, Germany

    In a successful joint venture, Montano Real Estate and Beyond Real Estate Holding have broadened their portfolio with the acquisition of a multi-tenant commercial property in Erfurt, Germany.

    • Montano Real Estate and Beyond Real Estate Holding have acquired a multi-tenant commercial property in Erfurt, Germany.
    • The property, an office complex on Weimarische Strasse, has almost 23,700 sqm of leasable space and around 400 parking spaces.
    • This acquisition is the second successful joint transaction between Montano and Beyond Real Estate, expanding their portfolio to over 400 million.
    • The property is leased to public sector tenants on a long-term basis, including Deutsche Bahn.
    • The companies plan to make the operation of the property more sustainable through modernization measures and increase the value of their investment.
    • Montano and Beyond were advised on the transaction by Noerr and technically by ChandlerKBS.





