Montano and Beyond Real Estate Secure Prime Multi-Tenant Property in Erfurt, Germany
In a successful joint venture, Montano Real Estate and Beyond Real Estate Holding have broadened their portfolio with the acquisition of a multi-tenant commercial property in Erfurt, Germany.
- Montano Real Estate and Beyond Real Estate Holding have acquired a multi-tenant commercial property in Erfurt, Germany.
- The property, an office complex on Weimarische Strasse, has almost 23,700 sqm of leasable space and around 400 parking spaces.
- This acquisition is the second successful joint transaction between Montano and Beyond Real Estate, expanding their portfolio to over 400 million.
- The property is leased to public sector tenants on a long-term basis, including Deutsche Bahn.
- The companies plan to make the operation of the property more sustainable through modernization measures and increase the value of their investment.
- Montano and Beyond were advised on the transaction by Noerr and technically by ChandlerKBS.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 77 | 0 |