    checkAd

    Infosys Expands Its Footprint in Europe with a New Proximity Center in Sofia, Bulgaria to Help Accelerate AI and Cloud-led Digital Journeys for Clients in the Region

    Sofia, Bulgaria (ots/PRNewswire) - The company commits to growing its local
    workforce to 500 employees over the next four years

    Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global
    leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new
    proximity center in Sofia, Bulgaria as part of its continued growth in Europe.
    In line with Infosys' strategy to amplify human potential hiring local talent,
    the new state of the art center will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and
    up-skill 500 new employees. Over the course of the next four years, these new
    employees will work on global opportunities around next-gen digital technologies
    including Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html)
    Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) AI & Automation, Data and
    Insights, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.

    Bulgaria has built a reputation as an attractive market for IT development
    thanks to its advanced IT infrastructure, strong pool of local IT specialists
    and excellent IT knowledge. Located in the nation's capital, this center will
    provide an ideal environment for companies spanning various sectors such as
    financial services and retail, both within Bulgaria and throughout Europe, to
    convene and drive digital transformation efforts. Partnering with these
    organizations, the center will serve as a hub for ideating, incubating,
    creating, and scaling innovative emerging technology-based solutions.

    Serving global and European customers, the center will support customers
    accelerate their AI and Cloud-led digital journeys and will further strengthen
    Infosys' existing client relationships in Europe, particularly in manufacturing,
    retail and financial services sectors. Infosys will also use this center to
    rapidly scale up teams across digital and analytical capabilities as well as SAP
    and cloud.

    Milena Stoycheva - Minister of Innovation and Growth, Bulgarian Government,
    said, "The opening of the new Centre in Sofia is a testament to Infosys'
    commitment to fostering talent in our country. With a commitment to employing a
    500 strong workforce over the next four years, we're excited to see the company
    contribute to our local economy and bring new skills and opportunities for
    talent working in the technology sector."

    Kosta Cholakov, Chief Executive Officer, DZI Insurance, said, " Infosys is one
    of our strategic partners on our digital transformation journey and we're
    thrilled to see Infosys expand its presence to Bulgaria, moving ever closer to
    Seite 1 von 3



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  85   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Infosys Expands Its Footprint in Europe with a New Proximity Center in Sofia, Bulgaria to Help Accelerate AI and Cloud-led Digital Journeys for Clients in the Region The company commits to growing its local workforce to 500 employees over the next four years Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    HPS stellt neue Produktgeneration von picea vor (FOTO)
    208 Leser
    Cambrex gibt Verkauf des Geschäftsbereichs für Arzneimittelprodukte bekannt
    148 Leser
    Greentube feiert Ski Challenge Meilenstein: Mehr als 20 Millionen Rennen erreicht!
    140 Leser
    Wettbewerbsvorteil im Einzelhandel: Wie Vollsortimenter Ihre Kundenbindung stärken (FOTO)
    136 Leser
    Grifols: Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2023 / Grifols treibt Ausbau der EBITDA-Marge auf 25,1% voran und ...
    136 Leser
    Angespannt bis kritisch: Die Cybersicherheitslage in Deutschland
    136 Leser
    Mit Influencermarketing zum Erfolg? Warum man im E-Commerce auf Mikro-Influencer setzen sollte ...
    136 Leser
    LBBW startet digitale Employer Branding-Kampagne: Unter dem Motto #NeuesSchaffen wird Katharina von Württemberg zur virtuellen ...
    136 Leser
    Alibaba.com kooperiert mit TÜV Rheinland und erweitert Europäischen Pavillon
    136 Leser
    Und wenn das Beste erst noch kommt?
    128 Leser
    7 Euro-Länder im Vergleich: Immobilienpreise in Deutschland sinken kräftig - Spanien mit großem Plus
    496 Leser
    ARGUS® F300: The Universal Fiber Tester (FOTO)
    388 Leser
    Bruttoinlandsprodukt im 3. Quartal 2023 um 0,1 % niedriger als im Vorquartal / Deutsche Wirtschaft ...
    348 Leser
    Clever heizen mit Wärmestrom: Grünwelt Energie über die größten Vorteile
    264 Leser
    CDU-Chef Merz will Steuerreform: Experte verrät, was das für Unternehmen bedeuten kann (FOTO)
    244 Leser
    Pava Partners takes off
    240 Leser
    Henry Puhl wird neuer CEO der TGW Logistics
    236 Leser
    Private Equity Firma IceLake expandiert in die DACH-Region (FOTO)
    216 Leser
    Pava Partners geht an den Start
    212 Leser
    HPS stellt neue Produktgeneration von picea vor (FOTO)
    208 Leser
    myWorld auf globalem Expansionskurs
    2456 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2184 Leser
    3,5 Millionen Euro für 100 Jahre alte Leica Kamera erzielt
    1864 Leser
    Neues höheres Existenzminimum - Auswirkungen auf Düsseldorfer Tabelle - Lohnsteigerungen ...
    1224 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    956 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    740 Leser
    Das Gastro-Comeback des Jahres: Der Wienerwald
    700 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    668 Leser
    Von der Planung bis zur Installation: Wie Voltpol Hausbesitzern bei Photovoltaik-Projekten zur Seite steht (FOTO)
    584 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    576 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    8047 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6748 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5471 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5452 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5248 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5076 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4088 Leser
    BearingPoint für erfolgreiche Automatisierung der Marketing- und Vertriebsprozesse bei Gothaer ...
    3908 Leser