Infosys Expands Its Footprint in Europe with a New Proximity Center in Sofia, Bulgaria to Help Accelerate AI and Cloud-led Digital Journeys for Clients in the Region
Sofia, Bulgaria (ots/PRNewswire) - The company commits to growing its local
workforce to 500 employees over the next four years
Infosys (http://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global
leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new
proximity center in Sofia, Bulgaria as part of its continued growth in Europe.
In line with Infosys' strategy to amplify human potential hiring local talent,
the new state of the art center will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and
up-skill 500 new employees. Over the course of the next four years, these new
employees will work on global opportunities around next-gen digital technologies
including Infosys Cobalt (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html)
Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) AI & Automation, Data and
Insights, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.
Bulgaria has built a reputation as an attractive market for IT development
thanks to its advanced IT infrastructure, strong pool of local IT specialists
and excellent IT knowledge. Located in the nation's capital, this center will
provide an ideal environment for companies spanning various sectors such as
financial services and retail, both within Bulgaria and throughout Europe, to
convene and drive digital transformation efforts. Partnering with these
organizations, the center will serve as a hub for ideating, incubating,
creating, and scaling innovative emerging technology-based solutions.
Serving global and European customers, the center will support customers
accelerate their AI and Cloud-led digital journeys and will further strengthen
Infosys' existing client relationships in Europe, particularly in manufacturing,
retail and financial services sectors. Infosys will also use this center to
rapidly scale up teams across digital and analytical capabilities as well as SAP
and cloud.
Milena Stoycheva - Minister of Innovation and Growth, Bulgarian Government,
said, "The opening of the new Centre in Sofia is a testament to Infosys'
commitment to fostering talent in our country. With a commitment to employing a
500 strong workforce over the next four years, we're excited to see the company
contribute to our local economy and bring new skills and opportunities for
talent working in the technology sector."
Kosta Cholakov, Chief Executive Officer, DZI Insurance, said, " Infosys is one
of our strategic partners on our digital transformation journey and we're
thrilled to see Infosys expand its presence to Bulgaria, moving ever closer to
