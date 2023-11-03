SOWITEC Group Ensures Timely Bond Interest Payment; Trading Suspension in Frankfurt
SOWITEC Group GmbH, a global renewable energy project developer, has announced timely interest payment for its 2018/2023 bond, amidst proposed restructuring plans and temporary trading suspension.
- SOWITEC group GmbH confirms timely interest payment for its outstanding bond 2018/2023
- Trading in the bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be temporarily suspended for technical reasons
- Proposed resolutions for the bondholders include extending the bond maturity by three years and appointing a common representative
- SOWITEC calls on bondholders to support the restructuring process by participating in the voting without meeting
- The company is not currently able to repay the bond at maturity
- SOWITEC is a global project developer for renewable energies with projects in 13 countries and over 140 employees.
