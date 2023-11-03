    checkAd

    SOWITEC Group Ensures Timely Bond Interest Payment; Trading Suspension in Frankfurt

    SOWITEC Group GmbH, a global renewable energy project developer, has announced timely interest payment for its 2018/2023 bond, amidst proposed restructuring plans and temporary trading suspension.

    • SOWITEC group GmbH confirms timely interest payment for its outstanding bond 2018/2023
    • Trading in the bond on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be temporarily suspended for technical reasons
    • Proposed resolutions for the bondholders include extending the bond maturity by three years and appointing a common representative
    • SOWITEC calls on bondholders to support the restructuring process by participating in the voting without meeting
    • The company is not currently able to repay the bond at maturity
    • SOWITEC is a global project developer for renewable energies with projects in 13 countries and over 140 employees.



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Autor: wO Newsflash
    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
