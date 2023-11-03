Borussia Dortmund Reveals Q1 2023/2024 Financials: Preliminary Report Unveiled

Borussia Dortmund reported preliminary figures for Q1 of the 2023/2024 financial year, recording consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 58.9 million, a year-on-year improvement of EUR 15.1 million.

The consolidated net profit for the quarter was EUR 52.4 million, up from EUR 38.5 million the previous year.

Consolidated revenue was EUR 102.3 million, slightly down from EUR 104.3 million the previous year. The revenue was generated from various sources including match operations, TV marketing, advertising, merchandising, and conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Net transfer income increased significantly to EUR 82.3 million, up from EUR 62.0 million the previous year.

The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 4.0 million to EUR 61.8 million, while other operating expenses were up EUR 6.3 million year on year to EUR 36.3 million.

The consolidated financial result increased by EUR 7.5 million from EUR -5.0 million in the previous year to EUR 2.5 million in the first quarter of financial year 2023/2024.

The next important date, Publication of the Quarterly Financial Report - Q1 Fiscal Year 2023/2024, at Borussia Dortmund is on 10.11.2023.