    Borussia Dortmund Reveals Q1 2023/2024 Financials: Preliminary Report Unveiled

    Borussia Dortmund has unveiled its Q1 2023/2024 financials, revealing a significant year-on-year boost in consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) and net profit, despite a slight dip in revenue.

    Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
    • Borussia Dortmund reported preliminary figures for Q1 of the 2023/2024 financial year, recording consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 58.9 million, a year-on-year improvement of EUR 15.1 million.
    • The consolidated net profit for the quarter was EUR 52.4 million, up from EUR 38.5 million the previous year.
    • Consolidated revenue was EUR 102.3 million, slightly down from EUR 104.3 million the previous year. The revenue was generated from various sources including match operations, TV marketing, advertising, merchandising, and conference, catering and miscellaneous income.
    • Net transfer income increased significantly to EUR 82.3 million, up from EUR 62.0 million the previous year.
    • The Group's personnel expenses increased by EUR 4.0 million to EUR 61.8 million, while other operating expenses were up EUR 6.3 million year on year to EUR 36.3 million.
    • The consolidated financial result increased by EUR 7.5 million from EUR -5.0 million in the previous year to EUR 2.5 million in the first quarter of financial year 2023/2024.

    The next important date, Publication of the Quarterly Financial Report - Q1 Fiscal Year 2023/2024, at Borussia Dortmund is on 10.11.2023.
    The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,8800EUR and was up +1,90 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,8750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.842,97PKT (+1,33 %).

