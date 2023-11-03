Creditshelf AG: Adjusts Revenue Forecast Based on Preliminary 9M 2023 Figures
Creditshelf AG has revised its 2023 revenue forecast based on preliminary 9M figures, citing a persistent funding shortage on its platform as the reason for the adjustment.
- creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft has adjusted its revenue forecast for the financial year 2023 based on preliminary figures for 9M 2023.
- The company has realized preliminary revenues of EUR 3.6 million in 9M 2023.
- The revised forecast now expects consolidated revenues of EUR 4.0 to 5.0 million, down from the previous estimate of EUR 5 to 7 million.
- The adjustment is due to the continuation of the funding shortage on the creditshelf platform, which is not expected to be resolved before the end of the year.
- Despite a preliminary group EBIT of minus EUR 1.2 million in 9M 2023 and a lowered cost base, the Management Board is sticking to the issued EBIT forecast range of minus EUR 1 million to minus EUR 2 million.
- creditshelf will publish the full announcement for the first nine months of 2023 on November 9, 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at creditshelf is on 09.11.2023.
