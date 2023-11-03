    checkAd

    GESCO SE: Q3 2023 Preliminary Results and Updated Financial Forecast for 2023

    GESCO SE's Q3 2023 preliminary figures reveal a slight dip in Group sales and earnings, largely due to declining material prices and sluggish construction industry performance.

    • GESCO SE's preliminary figures for Q3 2023 show Group sales of around EUR 138.6 million, down from EUR 144.1 million in Q3 2022.
    • The Group's sales for the first nine months of 2023 were approximately EUR 430.7 million, slightly lower than the EUR 435.4 million in the same period in 2022.
    • Operating Group EBIT in Q3 2023 was around EUR 8.3 million, a decrease from EUR 15.0 million in Q3 2022.
    • The decline in sales and earnings is attributed to falling material prices and poor development in the construction industry, particularly affecting subsidiaries AstroPlast Kunststofftechnik and Franz Funke Zerspanungstechnik.
    • The weak business momentum and need for balance sheet impairments have led to a revised forecast for the 2023 financial year, with expected consolidated sales of EUR 555 - 575 million and consolidated net income after minorities of around EUR 19.5 - 21.5 million.
    • The interim report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 will be published on 10 November 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at GESCO is on 10.11.2023.
    The price of GESCO at the time of the news was 20,475EUR and was down -4,77 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,79 % since publication.

    GESCO

    -6,51 %
    -0,99 %
    -5,63 %
    -11,26 %
    -19,92 %
    +71,79 %
    -28,62 %
    -19,70 %
    +20,29 %
    ISIN:DE000A1K0201WKN:A1K020



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
