GESCO SE: Q3 2023 Preliminary Results and Updated Financial Forecast for 2023

GESCO SE's preliminary figures for Q3 2023 show Group sales of around EUR 138.6 million, down from EUR 144.1 million in Q3 2022.

The Group's sales for the first nine months of 2023 were approximately EUR 430.7 million, slightly lower than the EUR 435.4 million in the same period in 2022.

Operating Group EBIT in Q3 2023 was around EUR 8.3 million, a decrease from EUR 15.0 million in Q3 2022.

The decline in sales and earnings is attributed to falling material prices and poor development in the construction industry, particularly affecting subsidiaries AstroPlast Kunststofftechnik and Franz Funke Zerspanungstechnik.

The weak business momentum and need for balance sheet impairments have led to a revised forecast for the 2023 financial year, with expected consolidated sales of EUR 555 - 575 million and consolidated net income after minorities of around EUR 19.5 - 21.5 million.

The interim report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 will be published on 10 November 2023.

The interim report for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2023 will be published on 10 November 2023.