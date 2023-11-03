Cherry SE: Board Initiates Major Overhaul of Keyboard Switch Business
Cherry SE is set to overhaul its keyboard switch business in a bid to boost profitability. This includes shifting MX2 switch production to China, transforming sites into global innovation hubs, and reducing workforce size.
- Cherry SE's Management Board has decided on measures to realign the keyboard switch business to restore profitability
- The measures include relocating the production of MX2 switches to an external production partner in China
- The company's sites in Auerbach and Zhuhai will be expanded into global innovation centers
- The global organizational size will be adjusted from 455 full-time equivalents to approximately 350 by March 30, 2024
- The implementation of these measures is expected to increase international competitiveness and generate annual savings and earnings improvement potential of around EUR 10 to 15 million
- The total expenses for implementing these measures are expected to be around EUR 20 million in the fiscal year 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Cherry is on 15.11.2023.
