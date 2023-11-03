Cherry SE Revamps Keyboard Switch Business for Global Competitiveness & Profit Boost

Cherry SE is substantially realigning its keyboard switch business to increase international competitiveness and profitability in its Components business unit.

The company is relocating the production of MX2 switches for use in Cherry Partner products in the international market to an external production partner in China.

Cherry SE is expanding its own sites in Auerbach and Zhuhai into global innovation centers and establishing engineering competence for innovative gaming products in China with local development teams and start-ups.

The company is reducing the number of Group companies and creating global structures as part of ongoing operational excellence.

Cherry SE is reducing jobs from currently 460 full-time equivalents to approximately 355 effective March 30, 2024.

The company is aiming to increase international competitiveness in all business units across the entire product portfolio and unlock annual savings and earnings improvement potential of around EUR 10 to 15 million.





The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Cherry is on 15.11.2023.