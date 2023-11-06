    checkAd

    Ringmetall Thrives Amidst Recession, Continues Strong Performance

    In a challenging economic climate, Ringmetall reported a 15.6% drop in group revenues to EUR 143.7 million. The sale of HSM led to significant one-off deconsolidation effects, causing a 44.1% plunge in EBITDA.

    • Group revenues decreased by 15.6% to EUR 143.7 million in a difficult economic environment
    • EBITDA was significantly impacted by one-off deconsolidation effects from the sale of HSM, resulting in a decline of 44.1%
    • Ringmetall was able to contain the decline in sales in the third quarter compared to previous quarters
    • The company expects Group revenues in the range of EUR 175 to 195 million for the full year, with EBITDA in the range of EUR 13 to 18 million
    • Ringmetall made a smaller acquisition in the inliner product area at the end of October
    • The company remains well positioned to take advantage of attractive acquisition opportunities in the market





