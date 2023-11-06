Wienerberger Amplifies its Pledge to Sustainability
Wienerberger AG is stepping up its commitment to sustainability with the launch of its ambitious Sustainability Program 2026, which aims to significantly reduce CO2 emissions, enhance biodiversity, and manage water and waste more efficiently.
- Wienerberger AG has expanded its sustainability commitments with the launch of its Sustainability Program 2026, which builds on the previous 2023 program and sets more ambitious goals.
- The new targets include further reduction of CO2 emissions, increased circularity, improved biodiversity, more revenue from products for net zero buildings, and more efficient management of water and waste.
- The company aims to reduce direct emissions from primary energy sources and raw materials by 25%, indirect emissions from electricity consumption and generation by 25%, and emissions not produced by the company but by purchased goods and services or transport by 10%.
- Wienerberger also plans to increase the sale of highly durable (>80%) and reusable (>90%) goods, improve fauna by 10% through implementing biodiversity plans at all production sites, and plant 100,000 trees by 2026.
- Social targets include the development and implementation of Inclusion and Diversity Action Plans for every country, aiming for 20,000 visible leadership hours in safety meetings, providing 18 hours of training per employee per year, and supporting the building of 200 housing units for people in need per year.
- Wienerberger's long-term goal is to implement the European Green Deal, aiming to reach climate neutrality by 2050.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Wienerberger is on 09.11.2023.
