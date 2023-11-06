    checkAd

    LANXESS Corp Adjusts FY 2023 Forecasts; Proposes Dividend Cut

    Facing a dip in demand for its specialty chemical products, LANXESS AG revises its FY 2023 forecast, proposing a dividend cut and initiating the sale of a business unit to alleviate debt.

    Foto: LANXESS
    • LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft adjusts its expectations for FY 2023 due to lower than estimated demand for its specialty chemical products in the fourth quarter.
    • The company now expects FY 2023 EBITDA pre exceptionals to amount to between EUR 500 and 550 million, which is below the market expectations of EUR 571 million.
    • The Board of Management proposes a reduction of the FY 2023 dividend to EUR 0.10 to further reduce net financial debt.
    • The company is initiating the sale of the Business Unit Urethane Systems, the proceeds of which are expected to contribute to the reduction of debt.
    • EBITDA pre exceptionals for the third quarter 2023 is expected to amount to EUR 119 million, in line with market expectations.
    • LANXESS will release its results for the third quarter 2023 on November 8, 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Lanxess is on 08.11.2023.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.091,51PKT (-0,42 %).




