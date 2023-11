Aleph Alpha raises a total investment of more than half a billion US Dollars from a consortium of industry leaders and new investors (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - A broad consortium of new and existing investors collaborates for

Heidelberg-based Aleph Alpha, a leader in the field of explainable andtrustworthy AI, today announced the successful signing of its Series B financinground. The company raised more than 500 million US Dollars from a consortium ofa total of seven new investors as well as existing investors from previousrounds.The consortium is led by the Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence (Ipai),Bosch Ventures and the companies of Schwarz Group. Other new investors includeBerlin-based Christ&Company Consulting, the global edge-to-cloud company HewlettPackard Enterprise and German multinational enterprise application softwarecompany SAP , as well as Burda Principal Investments. Existing institutionalinvestors participate in addition, completing the oversubscribed round.Each party involved in this round plays a vital role in helping Aleph Alphaachieve its goal of providing sovereign AI solutions to enterprises andgovernments. The total funding exceeds half a billion US dollars, encompassing asubstantial investment in applied research by Ipai, as well as commitments forjoint business development.This includes preconsumption licenses with the global industry leaders of theconsortium, aimed at scaling up the business model.This commitment strengthens the foundation for Aleph Alpha to further advanceits proprietary AI research, accelerate development and commercialization ofGenerative AI for the most complex and critical applications such as in datasensitive industries like healthcare, finance, law, government and security.Aleph Alpha will further expand key academic partnerships and contributions, andremains committed to reproducibility, excellence and sharing innovation throughopen source."With this latest investment, we will continue to enhance our capabilities and