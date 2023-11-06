    checkAd

    Aleph Alpha raises a total investment of more than half a billion US Dollars from a consortium of industry leaders and new investors (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - A broad consortium of new and existing investors collaborates for
    the series B round of Germany's leading developer of Generative Artificial
    Intelligence (AI) totaling more than half a billion US Dollars.

    - The investment is led by the Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence (Ipai),
    Bosch Ventures and the companies of Schwarz Group
    - The deal strengthens Aleph Alpha's position as a leading provider of sovereign
    Generative AI applications in Europe and prepares for accelerated
    productization and scale
    - Aleph Alpha supplies B2B and B2G solutions with explainable and trustworthy AI
    in fully sovereign applications
    - The funding will be invested in category-defining research on foundation
    models, advanced product capabilities especially for business-critical
    environments plus commercialization with selected key partners

    Heidelberg-based Aleph Alpha, a leader in the field of explainable and
    trustworthy AI, today announced the successful signing of its Series B financing
    round. The company raised more than 500 million US Dollars from a consortium of
    a total of seven new investors as well as existing investors from previous
    rounds.

    The consortium is led by the Innovation Park Artificial Intelligence (Ipai),
    Bosch Ventures and the companies of Schwarz Group. Other new investors include
    Berlin-based Christ&Company Consulting, the global edge-to-cloud company Hewlett
    Packard Enterprise and German multinational enterprise application software
    company SAP, as well as Burda Principal Investments. Existing institutional
    investors participate in addition, completing the oversubscribed round.

    Each party involved in this round plays a vital role in helping Aleph Alpha
    achieve its goal of providing sovereign AI solutions to enterprises and
    governments. The total funding exceeds half a billion US dollars, encompassing a
    substantial investment in applied research by Ipai, as well as commitments for
    joint business development.

    This includes preconsumption licenses with the global industry leaders of the
    consortium, aimed at scaling up the business model.

    This commitment strengthens the foundation for Aleph Alpha to further advance
    its proprietary AI research, accelerate development and commercialization of
    Generative AI for the most complex and critical applications such as in data
    sensitive industries like healthcare, finance, law, government and security.
    Aleph Alpha will further expand key academic partnerships and contributions, and
    remains committed to reproducibility, excellence and sharing innovation through
    open source.

    "With this latest investment, we will continue to enhance our capabilities and
