Lonza Group Announces Pricing of CHF 400 Million Dual-Tranche Straight Bonds
Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a subsidiary of Lonza Group Ltd, has successfully priced a CHF 400 million dual-tranche bond issuance, set to mature in 4.5 and 7.5 years, with respective coupons of 2.250% and 2.600%.
- Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, has priced a CHF 400 million dual-tranche straight-bond issuance.
- The bonds have a maturity of 4.5 years and 7.5 years, with coupons of 2.250% and 2.600% respectively.
- The bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
- The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.
- The 4.5-year bond has an issue size of CHF 185 million, while the 7.5-year bond has an issue size of CHF 215 million.
- The expected payment date for both bonds is 16 November 2023.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 26.01.2024.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 342,85EUR and was down -0,12 % compared with the previous day.
-0,12 %
+4,37 %
-21,54 %
-33,04 %
-29,58 %
-41,43 %
+21,14 %
+449,24 %
+491,43 %
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 49 | 0 |