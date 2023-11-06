Lonza Group Announces Pricing of CHF 400 Million Dual-Tranche Straight Bonds

Lonza Swiss Finance Ltd, a wholly owned company of Lonza Group Ltd, has priced a CHF 400 million dual-tranche straight-bond issuance.

The bonds have a maturity of 4.5 years and 7.5 years, with coupons of 2.250% and 2.600% respectively.

The bonds will be guaranteed by Lonza and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The proceeds of the bonds will be used for refinancing and general corporate purposes.

The 4.5-year bond has an issue size of CHF 185 million, while the 7.5-year bond has an issue size of CHF 215 million.

The expected payment date for both bonds is 16 November 2023.

