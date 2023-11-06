Westwing Group SE: 2023 Adjusted EBITDA Forecast Soars
In a promising update, Westwing Group SE has revised its Adjusted EBITDA forecast for 2023 upwards, following stronger than anticipated October results.
- Westwing Group SE has raised its Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year 2023.
- The company now expects to achieve an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR +13 million to EUR +19 million for the full year 2023.
- This update is driven by stronger than expected preliminary October results.
- The full year 2023 revenue guidance is confirmed in the upper half of the range of EUR 390 million to EUR 440 million.
- The company will publish its quarterly report for Q3 2023 on November 9, 2023.
- The exact definition of Adjusted EBITDA can be found in the 2022 Annual Report on the company's website.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2023., at Westwing is on 09.11.2023.
