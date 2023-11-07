    checkAd

    ADTRAN Holdings Inc. Deviates from Q4 2023 Forecast, Suspends Dividend Payments

    Adtran Holdings, Inc. has recently revealed a significant departure from the Q4 2023 consensus, with projected GAAP revenues and non-GAAP operating margins falling short of analyst expectations. Amidst a challenging macro-economic climate, the company has also suspended dividend payments and initiated a robust cost efficiency program.

    • Adtran Holdings, Inc. announces deviation from Q4 2023 consensus
    • The company's guidance range for Q4 2023 GAAP revenue is $210 million to $240 million, 27.03% to 16.61% below analyst consensus
    • The guidance range for non-GAAP operating margin for Q4 2023 is between negative 7% and 0%, 6.1 percentage points below to 0.9 percentage points above analyst consensus
    • Adtran Holdings has decided to suspend dividend payments due to uncertainty around the current macro-economic environment and customer inventory levels
    • The company is implementing a comprehensive cost efficiency program to address these challenges
    • The company has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to guidance presented on a GAAP basis due to unpredictability and difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADTRAN Holdings is on 20.02.2024.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.765,58PKT (-1,30 %).




