Technotrans Continues Revenue Growth with EBIT Rise in Q3 2023
In a strong financial performance, the group's revenue soared by 12.7% to €199.3 million, with EBIT hitting €10.1 million. The strategy review affirms the focus on profitable growth.
- Group revenue increased by 12.7% to €199.3 million
- EBIT reached €10.1 million with an EBIT margin of 5.1%
- EBIT margin increased to 6.2% in the third quarter
- Strategy Review confirms the course taken and sharpens the focus on profitable growth
- Order backlog reduced to around €83 million
- 2023 full year guidance of generating consolidated revenue at the upper end of the range between €255 million and €265 million with an EBIT margin of between 5.0% and 6.0% is confirmed.
