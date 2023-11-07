    checkAd

    Technotrans Continues Revenue Growth with EBIT Rise in Q3 2023

    In a strong financial performance, the group's revenue soared by 12.7% to €199.3 million, with EBIT hitting €10.1 million. The strategy review affirms the focus on profitable growth.

    • Group revenue increased by 12.7% to €199.3 million
    • EBIT reached €10.1 million with an EBIT margin of 5.1%
    • EBIT margin increased to 6.2% in the third quarter
    • Strategy Review confirms the course taken and sharpens the focus on profitable growth
    • Order backlog reduced to around €83 million
    • 2023 full year guidance of generating consolidated revenue at the upper end of the range between €255 million and €265 million with an EBIT margin of between 5.0% and 6.0% is confirmed.

    The next important date, Quarterly report 1-9/2023, at Technotrans is on 07.11.2023.
    The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 17,525EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,14 % since publication.

    Technotrans

    -0,14 %
    +8,53 %
    +5,42 %
    -24,73 %
    -30,21 %
    -5,81 %
    -47,11 %
    +124,53 %
    -36,64 %
    ISIN:DE000A0XYGA7WKN:A0XYGA



