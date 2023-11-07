Technotrans Continues Revenue Growth with EBIT Rise in Q3 2023

Group revenue increased by 12.7% to €199.3 million

EBIT reached €10.1 million with an EBIT margin of 5.1%

EBIT margin increased to 6.2% in the third quarter

Strategy Review confirms the course taken and sharpens the focus on profitable growth

Order backlog reduced to around €83 million

2023 full year guidance of generating consolidated revenue at the upper end of the range between €255 million and €265 million with an EBIT margin of between 5.0% and 6.0% is confirmed.

The next important date, Quarterly report 1-9/2023, at Technotrans is on 07.11.2023.The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 17,525and did not change compared to the previous day.17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,500this corresponds to a minus of -0,14since publication.