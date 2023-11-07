Rational AG Stocks Soar as 2023 Nine-Month Sales Revenue Jumps 14%

The next important date, Financial Figures / Teleconference 9 Months 2023, at Rational is on 07.11.2023.The price of Rational at the time of the news was 563,50and did not change compared to the previous day.At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.981,87(-0,86).

RATIONAL AG has reported a robust 14% surge in sales revenues for the first three quarters of 2023, driven largely by a 30% increase in North American sales. The company's EBIT stood at 201.9 million euros, marking an EBIT margin of 24.2%.

