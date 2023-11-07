Rational AG Stocks Soar as 2023 Nine-Month Sales Revenue Jumps 14%
RATIONAL AG has reported a robust 14% surge in sales revenues for the first three quarters of 2023, driven largely by a 30% increase in North American sales. The company's EBIT stood at 201.9 million euros, marking an EBIT margin of 24.2%.
- RATIONAL AG's sales revenues increased by 14 percent after the first 9 months of 2023, reaching 833.1 million euros.
- North America was the most significant growth driver, with sales revenues increasing by 30 percent.
- The company's EBIT (earnings before financial result and taxes) was 201.9 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 24.2 percent.
- RATIONAL AG launched three new innovations to strengthen its technological lead.
- The company confirmed its 2023 forecast, expecting growth in the high single-digit percentage range.
- The number of employees worldwide exceeded 2,500 for the first time, with around 1,450 based in Germany.
