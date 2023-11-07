R. Stahl Reports Major Sales & Earnings Boost in 2023, Ups Full-Year Forecast
R. STAHL has announced a substantial surge in sales and earnings for the first three quarters of 2023, with a remarkable increase in net profit.
- R. STAHL reported a significant increase in sales and earnings for the first nine months of 2023.
- Sales increased by 18.9% to €240.7 million and order intake rose by 15.5% to €268.0 million.
- EBITDA pre exceptionals increased from €16.6 million to €32.5 million, improving the EBITDA margin from 8.2% to 13.5%.
- The company raised its forecast for EBITDA pre exceptionals for full-year 2023 to between €35 million and €40 million, up from the previous forecast of €30 million to €36 million.
- R. STAHL expects full-year 2023 sales to reach the upper range of the target corridor of €305 million to €320 million.
- The company's net profit also increased significantly, climbing €13.0 million to €11.9 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at R. Stahl is on 07.11.2023.
The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 22,600EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,88 %
+5,56 %
-0,87 %
+3,64 %
+70,15 %
+14,86 %
-0,97 %
-35,71 %
+27,55 %
ISIN:DE000A1PHBB5WKN:A1PHBB
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 29 | 0 |