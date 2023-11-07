R. Stahl Reports Major Sales & Earnings Boost in 2023, Ups Full-Year Forecast

R. STAHL reported a significant increase in sales and earnings for the first nine months of 2023.

Sales increased by 18.9% to €240.7 million and order intake rose by 15.5% to €268.0 million.

EBITDA pre exceptionals increased from €16.6 million to €32.5 million, improving the EBITDA margin from 8.2% to 13.5%.

The company raised its forecast for EBITDA pre exceptionals for full-year 2023 to between €35 million and €40 million, up from the previous forecast of €30 million to €36 million.

R. STAHL expects full-year 2023 sales to reach the upper range of the target corridor of €305 million to €320 million.

The company's net profit also increased significantly, climbing €13.0 million to €11.9 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at R. Stahl is on 07.11.2023.The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 22,600and did not change compared to the previous day.