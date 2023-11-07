Manz AG Reports Massive Earnings Surge in First Nine Months of 2023

Manz AG reported a significant increase in earnings for the first nine months of 2023, with revenues of EUR 195 million.

The company's EBITDA more than doubled from the previous year, reaching EUR 18.2 million.

EBIT turned significantly positive, from EUR -619 thousand in the first nine months of 2022 to EUR 9.5 million in the same period of 2023.

The company's Mobility & Battery Solutions segment increased its revenues by 4% from EUR 73.0 million to EUR 75.9 million in the first nine months of the year.

The Industry Solutions segment slightly exceeded the previous year's revenues, reaching EUR 119.1 million.

Despite the global economic downturn, Manz AG was able to acquire a number of new customers in the first nine months of 2023 and expects to benefit significantly from the massive demand for battery systems and electronic components.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Manz is on 07.11.2023. The price of Manz at the time of the news was 9,4000 and was up +2,79 compared with the previous day.