Deutsche Wohnen Delivers Stable Performance in First Three Quarters of 2023

Deutsche Wohnen SE reported stable performance in the first nine months of 2023

The Group's FFO (Funds from Operations) was €456.3 million, slightly above the prior-year level

The Net Asset Value (NAV) decreased by 8.7% since year-end 2022 to €18,602.0 million

The vacancy rate remained at a very low level of 1.7%

The segment revenue Rental was €465.1 million, a 6.2% increase

The in-place rent per square meter was €7.66, a 2.8% increase.

The next important date, Press Release for the 3rd Quarter of 2023, at Deutsche Wohnen is on 07.11.2023.