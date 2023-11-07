Evotec Joins Forces with Dewpoint Therapeutics in Strategic Oncology Partnership

Evotec SE and Dewpoint Therapeutics have entered a strategic partnership in oncology.

The partnership aims to accelerate Dewpoint's leading oncology pipeline programs to Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs) using Evotec's fully integrated data-driven platform, INDiGO.

The collaboration combines Dewpoint's advanced oncology pipeline programs with Evotec's capabilities to de-risk and accelerate pre-clinical development candidates to first-in-human clinical studies.

Evotec will facilitate the rapid development of Dewpoint's oncology assets and enable Dewpoint to maximize capital efficiency while reducing risk.

The agreement is based on a risk-sharing arrangement followed by milestone and royalty payments to Evotec based on the success of the overall programs.

Dewpoint's approach is based on a holistic understanding of biomolecular condensates, which can significantly expand the target space across indications.

The next important date, Quarterly report 9M 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 08.11.2023.The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 16,605and was up +1,07compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,440this corresponds to a minus of -0,99since publication.At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.981,87(-0,86).