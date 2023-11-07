Telefonica Deutschland Continues Growth, On Target for FY23 Outlook
In Q3 2023, TelefÃ³nica Deutschland demonstrated strong growth, emphasizing a 'value-over-volume' approach. The company saw significant additions in mobile postpaid and fixed broadband, along with a notable increase in revenue and OIBDA growth.
- TelefÃ³nica Deutschland reported robust growth in Q3 2023, with a focus on 'value-over-volume' strategy.
- The company added 396k mobile postpaid and 31k fixed broadband net additions, and achieved a 2.2% year-on-year revenue growth.
- TelefÃ³nica Deutschland's OIBDA growth improved to 3.6% year-on-year due to enhanced operating leverage and successful cost management.
- The company made significant progress with its 5G network roll-out, with '5G Plus' now available in the entire 5G network.
- TelefÃ³nica Deutschland remains committed to its ESG goals, aiming to reduce its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 95% and achieve net CO2 neutrality along its entire value chain by 2040.
- The company is on track to meet its upgraded FY23 outlook and Free Cash Flow after Leases (FCFaL) consensus for FY23.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Telefonica Deutschland is on 07.11.2023.
The price of Telefonica Deutschland at the time of the news was 1,7083EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7075EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.981,87PKT (-0,86 %).
+0,06 %
+5,65 %
+1,93 %
-9,50 %
-26,08 %
-24,71 %
-50,94 %
-63,94 %
+0,06 %
ISIN:DE000A1J5RX9WKN:A1J5RX
Disclaimer fÃ¼r Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer kÃ¼nstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschlieÃŸlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhÃ¤ngige Quellen konsultieren. Wir Ã¼bernehmen keine Haftung fÃ¼r Verluste oder SchÃ¤den. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschÃ¼tzt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit mÃ¶glich. Ã„nderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 57 | 0 |