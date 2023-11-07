    checkAd

    Telefonica Deutschland Continues Growth, On Target for FY23 Outlook

    In Q3 2023, TelefÃ³nica Deutschland demonstrated strong growth, emphasizing a 'value-over-volume' approach. The company saw significant additions in mobile postpaid and fixed broadband, along with a notable increase in revenue and OIBDA growth.

    Foto: Falco Peters - Telefonica o2
    • TelefÃ³nica Deutschland reported robust growth in Q3 2023, with a focus on 'value-over-volume' strategy.
    • The company added 396k mobile postpaid and 31k fixed broadband net additions, and achieved a 2.2% year-on-year revenue growth.
    • TelefÃ³nica Deutschland's OIBDA growth improved to 3.6% year-on-year due to enhanced operating leverage and successful cost management.
    • The company made significant progress with its 5G network roll-out, with '5G Plus' now available in the entire 5G network.
    • TelefÃ³nica Deutschland remains committed to its ESG goals, aiming to reduce its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 95% and achieve net CO2 neutrality along its entire value chain by 2040.
    • The company is on track to meet its upgraded FY23 outlook and Free Cash Flow after Leases (FCFaL) consensus for FY23.

