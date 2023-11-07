Telefonica Deutschland Continues Growth, On Target for FY23 Outlook

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland reported robust growth in Q3 2023, with a focus on 'value-over-volume' strategy.

The company added 396k mobile postpaid and 31k fixed broadband net additions, and achieved a 2.2% year-on-year revenue growth.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland's OIBDA growth improved to 3.6% year-on-year due to enhanced operating leverage and successful cost management.

The company made significant progress with its 5G network roll-out, with '5G Plus' now available in the entire 5G network.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland remains committed to its ESG goals, aiming to reduce its Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 95% and achieve net CO2 neutrality along its entire value chain by 2040.

The company is on track to meet its upgraded FY23 outlook and Free Cash Flow after Leases (FCFaL) consensus for FY23.

