ElringKlinger Q3 2023: Earnings and Cash Flow Soar to New Heights
ElringKlinger AG has reported a positive Q3 2023, showcasing improved earnings and cash flow metrics, along with a slight organic revenue growth.
- ElringKlinger AG announces improved earnings and cash flow metrics in Q3 2023
- Group revenue in Q3 2023 was EUR 451.6 million, with slight organic revenue growth of 0.7% year on year
- Adjusted EBIT in Q3 2023 was EUR 22.7 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0%
- Other key performance indicators improved, including operating free cash flow of EUR 11.7 million and a reduction in net debt ratio to 1.8
- ElringKlinger received key orders for e-mobility applications, providing a basis for further transformation
- The company confirms its outlook for the 2023 financial year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5% and organic revenue growth of around 3% to 5%
