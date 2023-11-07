ElringKlinger Q3 2023: Earnings and Cash Flow Soar to New Heights

ElringKlinger AG announces improved earnings and cash flow metrics in Q3 2023

Group revenue in Q3 2023 was EUR 451.6 million, with slight organic revenue growth of 0.7% year on year

Adjusted EBIT in Q3 2023 was EUR 22.7 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0%

Other key performance indicators improved, including operating free cash flow of EUR 11.7 million and a reduction in net debt ratio to 1.8

ElringKlinger received key orders for e-mobility applications, providing a basis for further transformation

The company confirms its outlook for the 2023 financial year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5% and organic revenue growth of around 3% to 5%

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 07.11.2023.