Schaeffler Triumphs with Robust Q3 Results Amidst Tough Market Conditions
In a strong financial performance, Schaeffler Group has reported a 6.6% rise in revenue for the first three quarters of 2023, hitting 12.3 billion euros.
- Schaeffler Group reported a 6.6% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2023, reaching 12.3 billion euros.
- The company's EBIT margin before special items for the reporting period was 7.9%, an increase from the previous year's 6.9%.
- The Automotive Technologies and Automotive Aftermarket divisions saw significant improvements in earnings.
- Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities improved to 211 million euros in the reporting period.
- The company confirmed its overall Group guidance.
- The Industrial division is expected to generate constant-currency revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.5% and an EBIT margin before special items of between 9 and 11% in 2023.
