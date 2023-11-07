Schaeffler Triumphs with Robust Q3 Results Amidst Tough Market Conditions

Schaeffler Group reported a 6.6% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2023, reaching 12.3 billion euros.

The company's EBIT margin before special items for the reporting period was 7.9%, an increase from the previous year's 6.9%.

The Automotive Technologies and Automotive Aftermarket divisions saw significant improvements in earnings.

Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities improved to 211 million euros in the reporting period.

The company confirmed its overall Group guidance.

The Industrial division is expected to generate constant-currency revenue growth of 4.5 to 5.5% and an EBIT margin before special items of between 9 and 11% in 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Schaeffler is on 08.11.2023.