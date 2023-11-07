Ecotel Communication's 'Cloud & Fiber' Growth Strategy Yields Initial Successes in Q3
Ecotel Communication AG has announced a promising financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, showing a significant rise in sales and gross profit compared to the same period in 2022.
- ecotel communication ag reported sales of €78.2 million in the first nine months of 2023, up from €69.0 million in the same period in 2022.
- The company's gross profit for the same period was €24.1 million, an increase from €22.5 million in the previous year.
- Operating EBITDA was €7.0 million, slightly higher than the €6.8 million reported in the first nine months of 2022.
- The company's consolidated net income was €7.1 million, down from €15.3 million in the same period in 2022.
- The "cloud & fiber" growth strategy showed initial successes in Q3 2023, with sales in the "ecotel Business Customers" segment increasing to €11.6 million, up from €11.4 million in the previous year.
- The company expects sales in the "ecotel Business Customers" segment to continue to rise in the coming quarters due to the successful expansion of sales activities and positioning in "cloud & fiber".
The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 16,500EUR and was up +1,38 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,21 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005854343WKN:585434
