    checkAd

    Ecotel Communication's 'Cloud & Fiber' Growth Strategy Yields Initial Successes in Q3

    Ecotel Communication AG has announced a promising financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, showing a significant rise in sales and gross profit compared to the same period in 2022.

    • ecotel communication ag reported sales of €78.2 million in the first nine months of 2023, up from €69.0 million in the same period in 2022.
    • The company's gross profit for the same period was €24.1 million, an increase from €22.5 million in the previous year.
    • Operating EBITDA was €7.0 million, slightly higher than the €6.8 million reported in the first nine months of 2022.
    • The company's consolidated net income was €7.1 million, down from €15.3 million in the same period in 2022.
    • The "cloud & fiber" growth strategy showed initial successes in Q3 2023, with sales in the "ecotel Business Customers" segment increasing to €11.6 million, up from €11.4 million in the previous year.
    • The company expects sales in the "ecotel Business Customers" segment to continue to rise in the coming quarters due to the successful expansion of sales activities and positioning in "cloud & fiber".

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at ecotel communication is on 07.11.2023.
    The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 16,500EUR and was up +1,38 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,300EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,21 % since publication.

    ecotel communication

    -1,38 %
    +6,97 %
    -2,22 %
    -12,00 %
    -44,54 %
    +140,88 %
    +103,45 %
    +104,16 %
    -5,31 %
    ISIN:DE0005854343WKN:585434



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  53   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Ecotel Communication's 'Cloud & Fiber' Growth Strategy Yields Initial Successes in Q3 Ecotel Communication AG has announced a promising financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, showing a significant rise in sales and gross profit compared to the same period in 2022.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    LANXESS AG: Anpassung der Prognose für 2023 und mögliche Dividendenkürzung
    408 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes verlieren, während US-Märkte leichte Gewinne verzeichnen
    376 Leser
    Legal Finance SE: Mehr Klagen in finanzierten Fällen - Prozessfinanzierer unter Druck
    176 Leser
    Deutsche Börse AG startet 300 Mio. € Aktienrückkaufprogramm im Q1/24
    156 Leser
    LANXESS Corp Adjusts FY 2023 Forecasts; Proposes Dividend Cut
    152 Leser
    Ergebnissprung bei Manz AG: Beeindruckende Zahlen für die ersten 9 Monate 2023
    148 Leser
    Ringmetall trotzt der Rezession: Erfolgreiche Behauptung im schwierigen Umfeld
    144 Leser
    Neueste Kapitalmarktinformationen von NanoRepro AG jetzt verfügbar!
    140 Leser
    Adtran Networks SE: Q3 2023 Ergebnisse jetzt veröffentlicht!
    128 Leser
    Westwing Group SE: Prognose für bereinigtes EBITDA 2023 positiv angepasst
    128 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1732 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Vorläufiger Verwalter bereits bestellt
    1068 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes überflügeln Dow Jones und S&P 500: Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    948 Leser
    Siemens Healthineers prüft Verkauf oder Abspaltung des Diagnostik-Geschäfts - Aktienkurs steigt ...
    832 Leser
    Deutsche Bank plant massiven Filialabbau bei Postbank - Stellenkürzungen und Kritik
    780 Leser
    Milliardär Ron Baron: Tesla-Aktie wird sich verfünffachen und SpaceX wird größer als Tesla ...
    736 Leser
    Porsche Aktie: Achterbahnfahrt und günstige Einstiegschance? Erfahren Sie mehr über die ...
    720 Leser
    Paypal übertrifft Erwartungen im dritten Quartal - Analysten sehen Aufwärtspotenzial
    680 Leser
    Fresenius mit starken Quartalszahlen: Analysten sehen weiteres Potenzial für die Aktie
    664 Leser
    Raiffeisen Bank International: RBI 1-9/2023 - Starker Zinsüberschuss und verbesserte CET1 Ratio
    500 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4292 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3168 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2000 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    1940 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1940 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1816 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie erholt sich: Barclays senkt Kursziel, aber Ängste vor Gewinnwarnung übertrieben
    1732 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1696 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1604 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4292 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3444 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3180 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3168 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3124 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2792 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2564 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    2000 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1968 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser