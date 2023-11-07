Ecotel Communication's 'Cloud & Fiber' Growth Strategy Yields Initial Successes in Q3

ecotel communication ag reported sales of €78.2 million in the first nine months of 2023, up from €69.0 million in the same period in 2022.

The company's gross profit for the same period was €24.1 million, an increase from €22.5 million in the previous year.

Operating EBITDA was €7.0 million, slightly higher than the €6.8 million reported in the first nine months of 2022.

The company's consolidated net income was €7.1 million, down from €15.3 million in the same period in 2022.

The "cloud & fiber" growth strategy showed initial successes in Q3 2023, with sales in the "ecotel Business Customers" segment increasing to €11.6 million, up from €11.4 million in the previous year.

The company expects sales in the "ecotel Business Customers" segment to continue to rise in the coming quarters due to the successful expansion of sales activities and positioning in "cloud & fiber".

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at ecotel communication is on 07.11.2023.