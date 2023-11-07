Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Unveils Q1-Q3 2023 Results: A Detailed Look
Despite a challenging market environment, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reveals its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, indicating resilience amidst declining demand and increasing price pressure in the paper and board industry.
- Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reports results for the first three quarters of 2023, with 3Q operating profit above the previous quarter but well below the previous year.
- The company has been operating in a market environment with significantly reduced demand in the paper and board industry and increasing price pressure.
- The company's consolidated sales were EUR 3,196.5 million, below the previous year’s figure of EUR 3,450.4 million.
- Operating profit decreased by EUR 292.4 million from EUR 452.2 million to EUR 159.8 million, mainly due to extensive market- and capex-related downtime at MM Board & Paper.
- The company's profit and cash protection program, which targets cost reductions in all areas and a significant reduction in working capital and capex cash outs, has started to take effect.
- The company does not foresee an immediate recovery in the market, but is focusing on safeguarding and gaining volumes with reasonable margins.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 07.11.2023.
The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 114,60EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:AT0000938204WKN:890447
