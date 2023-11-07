Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG Unveils Q1-Q3 2023 Results: A Detailed Look

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 07.11.2023.The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 114,60and was down -0,26compared with the previous day.

Despite a challenging market environment, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG reveals its financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, indicating resilience amidst declining demand and increasing price pressure in the paper and board industry.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer