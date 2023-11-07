Global travel platform Omio becomes the first multi-modal transportation provider in the Nordics by adding Finish railway company VR to its portfolio

Berlin (ots) - Travelers can now seamlessly book tickets for VR operated trains

Travel by train is popular in Finland: according to Statistics Finland(https://stat.fi/en/publication/cl8mtzuly0en90cvz6nsmqnnr) , a total of 21million trips have been taken by rail in the second quarter of 2023,constituting a 7% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022. With the Finishtourism strategy defining sustainability as a major goal, it seems that VR asthe main provider of train services in Finland is on the right track. VeronicaDiquattro, President B2C & Supply Europe at Omio, sees a strategic fit: "Finlandis a leader in sustainable development and digital transformation that empowerpeople to make conscious choices, making this partnership between VR and Omio anatural fit. Together, we're accelerating the shift away from private cars, witha clear focus on boosting train travel in Finland."Interest in Finish routes has seen a slight increase within the Omio group aswell: overall searches for Finish train stations on the Rome2Rio website havebeen higher this year than in 2022. A peak in searches is reached in August inboth years, suggesting a rise in interest for travel to and within Finland aheadof the winter holidays (but maybe too early to go and see Santa Claus inRovaniemi).VR is the latest addition to a long list of partners for the Omio group: theyare already connecting more than 1000 transport providers in 37 countries sothat millions of travellers are empowered to find the trip they are looking for.Through Omio and Rome2Rio, the Omio group brings together data on trains,planes, buses, and ferries with the goal of making travel more accessible,affordable and sustainable. The VR partnership has been months in the making andis expected to bring additional passengers onto the platform who are keen toexperience Finland's natural beauty, its culture and occurrences like theNorthern Lights. Travelers can book both first and second-class, sleeper cars aswell as a combination of commuter- and long-distance trains.Says Veronica Diquattro: "Our mission is to connect the world, making it as easyto book travel across different modes of transport as it is to hail a ride fromyour phone. By meaningfully expanding into Europe's most Northern country, weare a big step closer to achieving this goal. We are very excited to bepartnering with VR and to bring the possibility of discovering Finland to somany more travellers around the world."