Global travel platform Omio becomes the first multi-modal transportation provider in the Nordics by adding Finish railway company VR to its portfolio
Berlin (ots) - Travelers can now seamlessly book tickets for VR operated trains
at omio.com and in the Omio app to experience Finland's stunning landscapes
Customers globally have bought more than 40 million train, bus, ferry or flight
tickets from German-based Omio Group (https://www.omio.com/corporate/) , making
it the world's leading platform for door-to-door travel. Adding Finish
government-owned railway company VR to its list of partners means an even wider
selection of bookable routes and a strategic expansion into the European country
furthest North. With just a few clicks, travellers can now search and book
tickets for train rides between cities like Helsinki, Turku and Tampere - or
places even further afield like Rovaniemi, famous home to Santa Claus. While
Finish ferries have been bookable on Omio.com for a while, adding the vast web
of train lines that VR provides gives Omio even wider coverage up North.
Travel by train is popular in Finland: according to Statistics Finland
(https://stat.fi/en/publication/cl8mtzuly0en90cvz6nsmqnnr) , a total of 21
million trips have been taken by rail in the second quarter of 2023,
constituting a 7% increase compared to the same quarter in 2022. With the Finish
tourism strategy defining sustainability as a major goal, it seems that VR as
the main provider of train services in Finland is on the right track. Veronica
Diquattro, President B2C & Supply Europe at Omio, sees a strategic fit: "Finland
is a leader in sustainable development and digital transformation that empower
people to make conscious choices, making this partnership between VR and Omio a
natural fit. Together, we're accelerating the shift away from private cars, with
a clear focus on boosting train travel in Finland."
Interest in Finish routes has seen a slight increase within the Omio group as
well: overall searches for Finish train stations on the Rome2Rio website have
been higher this year than in 2022. A peak in searches is reached in August in
both years, suggesting a rise in interest for travel to and within Finland ahead
of the winter holidays (but maybe too early to go and see Santa Claus in
Rovaniemi).
VR is the latest addition to a long list of partners for the Omio group: they
are already connecting more than 1000 transport providers in 37 countries so
that millions of travellers are empowered to find the trip they are looking for.
Through Omio and Rome2Rio, the Omio group brings together data on trains,
planes, buses, and ferries with the goal of making travel more accessible,
affordable and sustainable. The VR partnership has been months in the making and
is expected to bring additional passengers onto the platform who are keen to
experience Finland's natural beauty, its culture and occurrences like the
Northern Lights. Travelers can book both first and second-class, sleeper cars as
well as a combination of commuter- and long-distance trains.
Says Veronica Diquattro: "Our mission is to connect the world, making it as easy
to book travel across different modes of transport as it is to hail a ride from
your phone. By meaningfully expanding into Europe's most Northern country, we
are a big step closer to achieving this goal. We are very excited to be
partnering with VR and to bring the possibility of discovering Finland to so
many more travellers around the world."
About the Omio Group:
Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has been helping its customers
discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to the two interconnected platforms Omio
and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for search, comparison
and booking. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the
United States and Canada by train, bus, flight and ferry.
Omio partners with over 1,000 transportation providers; customers can book in 21
languages and pay in 26 foreign currencies. In the last ten years, the Omio
Group has sold more than 40 million tickets.
The Omio Group employs over 300 people from 50+ countries, with offices in
Berlin, Prague, Melbourne and London. The Omio group provides customers with
journeys that move them.
Find more at https://www.omio.com/
Contact:
Sebastian Ries
Openers GmbH
mailto:omiocc@opnrs.com || +49 1578 058 8488
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172471/5642853
OTS: Omio Group
