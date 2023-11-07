    checkAd

    Mutares' 12th Acquisition in 2023: Dutch Prénatal Activities to Join Portfolio

    In a strategic move to bolster its Retail & Food segment, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is set to acquire the Dutch operations of Prénatal, a leading retailer in maternity and infant products. This marks Mutares' 12th acquisition in 2023.

    • Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement to acquire the Prénatal activities in the Netherlands, marking its twelfth acquisition in 2023.
    • The acquisition is expected to strengthen Mutares' Retail & Food segment.
    • Prénatal is a market-leading Dutch retailer specializing in maternity, baby, and infant clothing, childcare products, and toys, with annual revenues of approximately EUR 100 million.
    • The company will enter into an exclusive license agreement to utilize and promote Prénatal and its portfolio brands in the Netherlands.
    • The closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2023, subject to approval from the competition authority.
    • Prénatal has 38 physical stores throughout the Netherlands and a strong e-commerce presence, employing around 570 people.

