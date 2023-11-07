Mutares' 12th Acquisition in 2023: Dutch Prénatal Activities to Join Portfolio

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at mutares is on 09.11.2023.The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,88and was down -0,43compared with the previous day.

In a strategic move to bolster its Retail & Food segment, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is set to acquire the Dutch operations of Prénatal, a leading retailer in maternity and infant products. This marks Mutares' 12th acquisition in 2023.

