Mutares' 12th Acquisition in 2023: Dutch Prénatal Activities to Join Portfolio
In a strategic move to bolster its Retail & Food segment, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA is set to acquire the Dutch operations of Prénatal, a leading retailer in maternity and infant products. This marks Mutares' 12th acquisition in 2023.
- Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has signed an agreement to acquire the Prénatal activities in the Netherlands, marking its twelfth acquisition in 2023.
- The acquisition is expected to strengthen Mutares' Retail & Food segment.
- Prénatal is a market-leading Dutch retailer specializing in maternity, baby, and infant clothing, childcare products, and toys, with annual revenues of approximately EUR 100 million.
- The company will enter into an exclusive license agreement to utilize and promote Prénatal and its portfolio brands in the Netherlands.
- The closing of the transaction is expected in Q4 2023, subject to approval from the competition authority.
- Prénatal has 38 physical stores throughout the Netherlands and a strong e-commerce presence, employing around 570 people.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at mutares is on 09.11.2023.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 28,88EUR and was down -0,43 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
