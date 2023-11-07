Antech launches first comprehensive veterinary diagnostics offering in the UK, including a new state-of-the-art reference laboratory
Warwick, England, 7 Nov. 2023 (ots/PRNewswire) - Antech to offer UK veterinary
professionals a complete and flexible diagnostics portfolio spanning reference
labs, in-house diagnostics, imaging and software
Antech, the full-service veterinary diagnostics business that is part of the
Science & Diagnostics division of Mars Petcare, today announced the opening of a
new UK veterinary diagnostics laboratory in Warwick on 15 November. This expands
Antech's UK lab network, which also includes Southfields Veterinary Specialists
Diagnostic Laboratory and the Dick White Referrals Diagnostic Laboratory.
Antech, a trusted partner in delivering veterinary diagnostics for more than 35
years, brings to the UK a complete portfolio that spans reference laboratory
services, in-house diagnostics, comprehensive imaging and technology solutions,
advanced telemedicine services and innovative rapid diagnostics.
Antech's UK offerings will include KeyScreen(TM) , a DNA-based GI parasite
screening solution and the most advanced in veterinary medicine; AIS
RapidRead(TM) , the fastest, most accurate rapid imaging technology that enables
diagnosis in under ten minutes; and coming soon, Nu.Q® , a breakthrough
innovation that measures nucleosomes to screen and monitor for canine cancer.
Nefertiti Greene, President, Mars Science & Diagnostics said: "At Mars Science &
Diagnostics we are focused on enabling pets to live their healthiest lives
through science, data and technology. We are continuing to bring this vision to
life by establishing a full-service veterinary diagnostics offering in the UK,
which spans reference labs, in-house diagnostics, imaging and software
solutions. Our aim is to help UK veterinary care teams achieve the best pet
health outcomes, in support of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS(TM)."
Dr. Christian M. Leutenegger, Vice President of Research and Development at
Antech said: "Excellence in diagnostics enables vets to decide the best
treatment approach for pets. We have brought innovative technologies and
solutions backed by scientific rigour and data-driven insights to veterinary
professionals for more than 35 years. We are excited to establish this new
reference lab in the UK and, for the first-time, support veterinarians
throughout the country with our full-service offering and most advanced
technologies."
Find out more at the London Vet Show
To mark its UK launch, Antech will be at the London Vet Show (https://london.vet
show.com/exhibitors/antech-diagnostics?&page=3&searchgroup=libraryentry-exhibito
rs) 16-17 November, 2023.
Veterinary teams will have the opportunity to hear firsthand from Antech's
