Antech launches first comprehensive veterinary diagnostics offering in the UK, including a new state-of-the-art reference laboratory

Warwick, England, 7 Nov. 2023 (ots/PRNewswire) - Antech to offer UK veterinary

professionals a complete and flexible diagnostics portfolio spanning reference

labs, in-house diagnostics, imaging and software



Antech, the full-service veterinary diagnostics business that is part of the

Science & Diagnostics division of Mars Petcare, today announced the opening of a

new UK veterinary diagnostics laboratory in Warwick on 15 November. This expands

Antech's UK lab network, which also includes Southfields Veterinary Specialists

Diagnostic Laboratory and the Dick White Referrals Diagnostic Laboratory.





Antech, a trusted partner in delivering veterinary diagnostics for more than 35years, brings to the UK a complete portfolio that spans reference laboratoryservices, in-house diagnostics, comprehensive imaging and technology solutions,advanced telemedicine services and innovative rapid diagnostics.Antech's UK offerings will include KeyScreen(TM) , a DNA-based GI parasitescreening solution and the most advanced in veterinary medicine; AISRapidRead(TM) , the fastest, most accurate rapid imaging technology that enablesdiagnosis in under ten minutes; and coming soon, Nu.Q® , a breakthroughinnovation that measures nucleosomes to screen and monitor for canine cancer.Nefertiti Greene, President, Mars Science & Diagnostics said: "At Mars Science &Diagnostics we are focused on enabling pets to live their healthiest livesthrough science, data and technology. We are continuing to bring this vision tolife by establishing a full-service veterinary diagnostics offering in the UK,which spans reference labs, in-house diagnostics, imaging and softwaresolutions. Our aim is to help UK veterinary care teams achieve the best pethealth outcomes, in support of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS(TM)."Dr. Christian M. Leutenegger, Vice President of Research and Development atAntech said: "Excellence in diagnostics enables vets to decide the besttreatment approach for pets. We have brought innovative technologies andsolutions backed by scientific rigour and data-driven insights to veterinaryprofessionals for more than 35 years. We are excited to establish this newreference lab in the UK and, for the first-time, support veterinariansthroughout the country with our full-service offering and most advancedtechnologies."Find out more at the London Vet ShowTo mark its UK launch, Antech will be at the London Vet Show (https://london.vetshow.com/exhibitors/antech-diagnostics?&page=3&searchgroup=libraryentry-exhibitors) 16-17 November, 2023.Veterinary teams will have the opportunity to hear firsthand from Antech's