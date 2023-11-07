Takeover deal in the fund industry Anevis Solutions buys Frankfurt-based IT service provider gd inside (FOTO)

Würzburg (ots) - Anevis Solutions GmbH will take over Frankfurt-based gd inside

GmbH on January 1, 2024. With this merger, the provider of IT solutions for the

financial industry is expanding its portfolio to include additional services. At

the same time, Anevis Solutions is further pushing ahead with the company's

vision of offering "everything from a single source" to customers. gd inside

will become a subsidiary of Anevis Solutions, while the management teams will

remain in their current form. Both companies already maintain close business

relationships with their teams due to common customers and their regular

cooperation in projects.



"Together with the experienced gdi team, we will have the opportunity to further

increase our range of services and further strengthen our position as a leading

provider of IT solutions within the fund industry in the future. The

complementary products of gd inside are a perfect match with the existing Anevis

services. This will create a mutual benefit, as both our clients and gd inside's

customers will profit from an expanded range of services," says Johannes

Hauptmann, CEO of Anevis Solutions.



