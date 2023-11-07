    checkAd

    Takeover deal in the fund industry Anevis Solutions buys Frankfurt-based IT service provider gd inside (FOTO)

    Würzburg (ots) - Anevis Solutions GmbH will take over Frankfurt-based gd inside
    GmbH on January 1, 2024. With this merger, the provider of IT solutions for the
    financial industry is expanding its portfolio to include additional services. At
    the same time, Anevis Solutions is further pushing ahead with the company's
    vision of offering "everything from a single source" to customers. gd inside
    will become a subsidiary of Anevis Solutions, while the management teams will
    remain in their current form. Both companies already maintain close business
    relationships with their teams due to common customers and their regular
    cooperation in projects.

    "Together with the experienced gdi team, we will have the opportunity to further
    increase our range of services and further strengthen our position as a leading
    provider of IT solutions within the fund industry in the future. The
    complementary products of gd inside are a perfect match with the existing Anevis
    services. This will create a mutual benefit, as both our clients and gd inside's
    customers will profit from an expanded range of services," says Johannes
    Hauptmann, CEO of Anevis Solutions.

    Dagmar Graw, CEO of gd inside, adds: "In addition to a similar corporate culture
    and ownership structure, our selection process for potential partners focused on
    the people involved and their service philosophy as well as the company's
    technical infrastructure. After numerous thorough discussions with various
    interested parties, our decision has now been made and we are very much looking
    forward to the joint challenges from the coming year onward."

    gd inside will continue to operate as an independent limited liability company
    with all its existing employees, structures and responsibilities in the new
    year, ensuring continuity and quality of service for all customers.

    About Anevis Solutions:

    Anevis Solutions GmbH was founded in Würzburg in 2012 and is specialized in
    IT-supported reporting solutions for the financial sector. The company offers
    its customers individual SaaS solutions in the sales, marketing as well as
    regulatory area and has an international customer base of over 100 banks, fund
    providers, asset managers and other financial service providers.

    About gd inside:

    gd inside has been offering modular solutions and services with a focus on
    multi-provider-capable connections in market data and process management since
    2012. In addition to specialist and technical consulting, the range of services
    primarily includes the development and operation of regulatory services.

    Contact:

    Leandra Beck
    Friedrich-Bergius-Ring 15
    Anevis Solutions GmbH
    Telefon: +49931/46621775
    E-Mail: mailto:pr@anevis-solutions.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172476/5643221
    OTS: Anevis Solutions



    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Leser:innen beliebt