Takeover deal in the fund industry Anevis Solutions buys Frankfurt-based IT service provider gd inside (FOTO)
Würzburg (ots) - Anevis Solutions GmbH will take over Frankfurt-based gd inside
GmbH on January 1, 2024. With this merger, the provider of IT solutions for the
financial industry is expanding its portfolio to include additional services. At
the same time, Anevis Solutions is further pushing ahead with the company's
vision of offering "everything from a single source" to customers. gd inside
will become a subsidiary of Anevis Solutions, while the management teams will
remain in their current form. Both companies already maintain close business
relationships with their teams due to common customers and their regular
cooperation in projects.
"Together with the experienced gdi team, we will have the opportunity to further
increase our range of services and further strengthen our position as a leading
provider of IT solutions within the fund industry in the future. The
complementary products of gd inside are a perfect match with the existing Anevis
services. This will create a mutual benefit, as both our clients and gd inside's
customers will profit from an expanded range of services," says Johannes
Hauptmann, CEO of Anevis Solutions.
Dagmar Graw, CEO of gd inside, adds: "In addition to a similar corporate culture
and ownership structure, our selection process for potential partners focused on
the people involved and their service philosophy as well as the company's
technical infrastructure. After numerous thorough discussions with various
interested parties, our decision has now been made and we are very much looking
forward to the joint challenges from the coming year onward."
gd inside will continue to operate as an independent limited liability company
with all its existing employees, structures and responsibilities in the new
year, ensuring continuity and quality of service for all customers.
About Anevis Solutions:
Anevis Solutions GmbH was founded in Würzburg in 2012 and is specialized in
IT-supported reporting solutions for the financial sector. The company offers
its customers individual SaaS solutions in the sales, marketing as well as
regulatory area and has an international customer base of over 100 banks, fund
providers, asset managers and other financial service providers.
About gd inside:
gd inside has been offering modular solutions and services with a focus on
multi-provider-capable connections in market data and process management since
2012. In addition to specialist and technical consulting, the range of services
primarily includes the development and operation of regulatory services.
Contact:
Leandra Beck
Friedrich-Bergius-Ring 15
Anevis Solutions GmbH
Telefon: +49931/46621775
E-Mail: mailto:pr@anevis-solutions.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172476/5643221
OTS: Anevis Solutions
