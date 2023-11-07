LINZ AM RHEIN/SHANGHAI (ots) - BIRKENSTOCK has appointed Tiffany Wu as Managing

Director Greater China, effective November 1, 2023. In this newly created

position, Wu will lead the Greater China business area, which includes mainland

China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, driving brand equity and sales in the region. She

reports to Klaus Baumann, Chief Sales Officer of the BIRKENSTOCK Group.



With the new appointment the Germany-based revered global zeitgeist and purpose

brand aims to further strengthen the company's expanding footprint in the most

dynamic region in Asia Pacific and the growth region with the largest untapped

white space potential for the company, alongside India and Japan. Today,

BIRKENSTOCK operates a rapidly growing e-commerce business in China, which will

be supplemented by a strong owned retail presence and a healthy wholesale

business with select local partners.





Oliver Reichert, Director of Birkenstock Holding plc and Chief Executive Officerof the BIRKENSTOCK Group: "Greater China is the strongest growth driver for usin the APMA region alongside India and Japan. Unlike many other brands, wehaven't faced consumer headwinds in the last months, quite the opposite. And inview of the latest economic outlook, we expect this positive trend to continueor accelerate. This is supported by the business in our own digital channelswhich has developed extremely positively in China this year. With the additionalcapacity that we can allocate since the go-live of our new plant in Pasewalk inSeptember 2023, we now have the bandwidth to satisfy Chinese consumers' appetitefor our products. In the past three years we have started to implement ourengineered distribution playbook in the region. We are now ready to take thenext step in our growth journey. It's the perfect moment for Tiffany Wu to jointhe team. Welcome aboard!"WELL-ROUNDED AND PASSIONATE LEADER WITH PREMIUM FASHION AND LUXURY EXPERTISEWu is a well-rounded and passionate leader. With over 18 years of premiumfashion and luxury end-to-end omni-channel expertise in China and acute brandsense, Wu is an expert in driving brands' commercial strategy, omni channelexpansion, brand building and storytelling through China's ever-changing digitallandscape along with a strong marketing and PR foundation.After living in New York, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and China, Wu studied atthe University of California-Irvine, and spent the final year of her Bachelorstudies at Peking University. It was there that she was recruited by the PRagency Ogilvy. After three years with the global PR firm, in 2009 she co-foundeda leather goods designer brand called Heirloom and successfully sold it ten