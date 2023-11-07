BIRKENSTOCK APPOINTS NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR FOR GREATER CHINA TIFFANY WU TO LEAD AND TO ACCELERATE THE COMPANY'S EXPANSION IN THE GROWTH REGION WITH THE LARGEST UNTAPPED WHITE SPACE POTENTIAL (FOTO)
LINZ AM RHEIN/SHANGHAI (ots) - BIRKENSTOCK has appointed Tiffany Wu as Managing
Director Greater China, effective November 1, 2023. In this newly created
position, Wu will lead the Greater China business area, which includes mainland
China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, driving brand equity and sales in the region. She
reports to Klaus Baumann, Chief Sales Officer of the BIRKENSTOCK Group.
With the new appointment the Germany-based revered global zeitgeist and purpose
brand aims to further strengthen the company's expanding footprint in the most
dynamic region in Asia Pacific and the growth region with the largest untapped
white space potential for the company, alongside India and Japan. Today,
BIRKENSTOCK operates a rapidly growing e-commerce business in China, which will
be supplemented by a strong owned retail presence and a healthy wholesale
business with select local partners.
Director Greater China, effective November 1, 2023. In this newly created
position, Wu will lead the Greater China business area, which includes mainland
China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, driving brand equity and sales in the region. She
reports to Klaus Baumann, Chief Sales Officer of the BIRKENSTOCK Group.
With the new appointment the Germany-based revered global zeitgeist and purpose
brand aims to further strengthen the company's expanding footprint in the most
dynamic region in Asia Pacific and the growth region with the largest untapped
white space potential for the company, alongside India and Japan. Today,
BIRKENSTOCK operates a rapidly growing e-commerce business in China, which will
be supplemented by a strong owned retail presence and a healthy wholesale
business with select local partners.
Oliver Reichert, Director of Birkenstock Holding plc and Chief Executive Officer
of the BIRKENSTOCK Group: "Greater China is the strongest growth driver for us
in the APMA region alongside India and Japan. Unlike many other brands, we
haven't faced consumer headwinds in the last months, quite the opposite. And in
view of the latest economic outlook, we expect this positive trend to continue
or accelerate. This is supported by the business in our own digital channels
which has developed extremely positively in China this year. With the additional
capacity that we can allocate since the go-live of our new plant in Pasewalk in
September 2023, we now have the bandwidth to satisfy Chinese consumers' appetite
for our products. In the past three years we have started to implement our
engineered distribution playbook in the region. We are now ready to take the
next step in our growth journey. It's the perfect moment for Tiffany Wu to join
the team. Welcome aboard!"
WELL-ROUNDED AND PASSIONATE LEADER WITH PREMIUM FASHION AND LUXURY EXPERTISE
Wu is a well-rounded and passionate leader. With over 18 years of premium
fashion and luxury end-to-end omni-channel expertise in China and acute brand
sense, Wu is an expert in driving brands' commercial strategy, omni channel
expansion, brand building and storytelling through China's ever-changing digital
landscape along with a strong marketing and PR foundation.
After living in New York, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and China, Wu studied at
the University of California-Irvine, and spent the final year of her Bachelor
studies at Peking University. It was there that she was recruited by the PR
agency Ogilvy. After three years with the global PR firm, in 2009 she co-founded
a leather goods designer brand called Heirloom and successfully sold it ten
of the BIRKENSTOCK Group: "Greater China is the strongest growth driver for us
in the APMA region alongside India and Japan. Unlike many other brands, we
haven't faced consumer headwinds in the last months, quite the opposite. And in
view of the latest economic outlook, we expect this positive trend to continue
or accelerate. This is supported by the business in our own digital channels
which has developed extremely positively in China this year. With the additional
capacity that we can allocate since the go-live of our new plant in Pasewalk in
September 2023, we now have the bandwidth to satisfy Chinese consumers' appetite
for our products. In the past three years we have started to implement our
engineered distribution playbook in the region. We are now ready to take the
next step in our growth journey. It's the perfect moment for Tiffany Wu to join
the team. Welcome aboard!"
WELL-ROUNDED AND PASSIONATE LEADER WITH PREMIUM FASHION AND LUXURY EXPERTISE
Wu is a well-rounded and passionate leader. With over 18 years of premium
fashion and luxury end-to-end omni-channel expertise in China and acute brand
sense, Wu is an expert in driving brands' commercial strategy, omni channel
expansion, brand building and storytelling through China's ever-changing digital
landscape along with a strong marketing and PR foundation.
After living in New York, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and China, Wu studied at
the University of California-Irvine, and spent the final year of her Bachelor
studies at Peking University. It was there that she was recruited by the PR
agency Ogilvy. After three years with the global PR firm, in 2009 she co-founded
a leather goods designer brand called Heirloom and successfully sold it ten
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 77 | 0 |