    Allgeier SE Boosts Value Addition in First 9 Months of 2023 Transformation Journey

    Allgeier SE has announced a promising financial performance for the first three quarters of 2023, with a 4% rise in revenue and a 9% surge in gross profit. This growth is largely driven by the company's Software and IT Services units, which have seen sales soar by over 20%.

    • Allgeier SE reported a 4% revenue growth in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in the previous year.
    • The company's gross profit increased by 9%, with the Software and IT Services business units achieving sales growth of over 20%.
    • The personnel services business is now an integrated business unit, contributing to Allgeier's transformation towards higher added value.
    • Allgeier Group's total revenue rose to EUR 363 million, with EUR 248 million from the software and IT services business and EUR 115 million from the personnel services business.
    • The company has adjusted its guidance for the 2023 financial year, expecting a revenue of around EUR 490 million and an adjusted EBITDA of around EUR 60 million.
    • Allgeier SE's voluntary interim information as of September 30, 2023 will be published on November 14, 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Allgeier is on 14.11.2023.
    The price of Allgeier at the time of the news was 22,250EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.

