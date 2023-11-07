Dürr AG Adopts Measures to Enhance Efficiency, Reduce Capacity at HOMAG

The HOMAG Group, a division of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, will implement measures to boost efficiency and reduce capacity.

The extraordinary expenses for these measures are estimated to be €35 to 50 million and will be recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The main measure includes the elimination of nearly 600 jobs at HOMAG in Germany and abroad.

The savings from these measures are expected to be around €25 million in 2024 and approximately €50 million annually from 2025.

HOMAG's order intake has declined by 32% in the first nine months of 2023 due to a cyclical decline in demand for woodworking machinery.

The Dürr Group is adjusting its forecast for the EBIT margin after extraordinary effects in 2023 from 5.6 to 6.6% to now 4.5 to 5.5%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Duerr is on 09.11.2023.The price of Duerr at the time of the news was 19,910and was down -2,07compared with the previous day.At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.135,64(+0,62).