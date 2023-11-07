    checkAd

    Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences

    Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Everyone's invited to "Live the music" as Deezer
    embraces shared experiences and a new brand identity with a purple heart at its
    core.

    Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR) is reinventing itself as an experience services
    platform, with expression and connection as guiding principles to help artists,
    fans and partners to be and belong through music. To highlight the
    transformation and recharge people's emotional connection to the brand, Deezer
    is refreshing its visual identity.

    "We have transformed Deezer over the past two years, and today marks a key
    milestone as we introduce our new identity and logo, while showcasing how our
    product is evolving into a platform where people can experience and live the
    music in a way that cannot be found anywhere else," said Jeronimo Folgueira,
    CEO, Deezer. "Love for music, and helping people be and belong through music
    have always been at the heart of Deezer, and it is time for us to embark on this
    new journey where we reinforce that commitment to fans, artists and partners."

    The company now embraces a bold, fresh, and quirky personality, brought to life
    through a striking new visual profile, and a unique purple heart logo. Matching
    the new direction, Deezer is also introducing an enhanced user experience and
    design in the app, to inspire and empower music fans to "Live the music" through
    personalized experiences.

    "Refreshing our visual identity gives us an opportunity to tell our story in a
    more emotional way, connecting with music fans, artists and strategic partners
    through visual cues that let people know that with Deezer, they can live the
    music to the fullest," said Maria Garrido, CMO, Deezer. "It's a necessary step
    in our evolution as a brand and as a company, ushering in a new era and
    empowering everyone to be and belong through music."

    The new Deezer brand was revealed on November 7th at Deezer Drop, a celebratory
    event at La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris.

    ABOUT DEEZER Deezer is one of the world's largest independent music experiences
    platforms, connecting fans with artists and creating ways for people to Live the
    music . The company provides access to a full-range catalog of high-quality
    music, lossless HiFi audio and industry-defining features on a scalable platform
    available in 180+ countries. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a global
    company with over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US,
    all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. By
    building strategic partnerships in key markets across Europe and the Americas,
    Deezer keeps delivering brand value and end-user engagement across a wide
    variety of industries, including telecommunications, media, audio hardware and
    e-retail. As an industry thought leader, Deezer was the first platform to
    introduce a new monetization model since the inception of music streaming,
    designed to better reward the artists, and the music that fans value the most.
    Deezer is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR. ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and is
    also part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to European
    high-growth tech companies, and its associated index.

    For the latest news, please visit https://newsroom-deezer.com/

    For Investor Relations, please visit https://www.deezer-investors.com/

    Please follow DeezerNews on X (https://twitter.com/DeezerNews) and Deezer on
    LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/deezer/) for real time information.

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269447/Deezer.jpg

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269448/Deezer_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deezer-reveals
    -bold-new-brand-identity-and-logo--setting-the-stage-for-an-era-of-music-experie
    nces-301980476.html

    Contact:

    Jesper Wendel,
    jwendel@deezer.com,
    +33 6 79 35 37 17

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71192/5643703
    OTS: Deezer

