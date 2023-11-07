Deezer reveals bold new brand identity and logo - setting the stage for an era of music experiences

Paris (ots/PRNewswire) - Everyone's invited to "Live the music" as Deezerembraces shared experiences and a new brand identity with a purple heart at itscore.Deezer (Paris Euronext: DEEZR) is reinventing itself as an experience servicesplatform, with expression and connection as guiding principles to help artists,fans and partners to be and belong through music. To highlight thetransformation and recharge people's emotional connection to the brand, Deezeris refreshing its visual identity."We have transformed Deezer over the past two years, and today marks a keymilestone as we introduce our new identity and logo, while showcasing how ourproduct is evolving into a platform where people can experience and live themusic in a way that cannot be found anywhere else," said Jeronimo Folgueira,CEO, Deezer. "Love for music, and helping people be and belong through musichave always been at the heart of Deezer, and it is time for us to embark on thisnew journey where we reinforce that commitment to fans, artists and partners."The company now embraces a bold, fresh, and quirky personality, brought to lifethrough a striking new visual profile, and a unique purple heart logo. Matchingthe new direction, Deezer is also introducing an enhanced user experience anddesign in the app, to inspire and empower music fans to "Live the music" throughpersonalized experiences."Refreshing our visual identity gives us an opportunity to tell our story in amore emotional way, connecting with music fans, artists and strategic partnersthrough visual cues that let people know that with Deezer, they can live themusic to the fullest," said Maria Garrido, CMO, Deezer. "It's a necessary stepin our evolution as a brand and as a company, ushering in a new era andempowering everyone to be and belong through music."The new Deezer brand was revealed on November 7th at Deezer Drop, a celebratoryevent at La Gaîté Lyrique in Paris.ABOUT DEEZER Deezer is one of the world's largest independent music experiencesplatforms, connecting fans with artists and creating ways for people to Live themusic . The company provides access to a full-range catalog of high-qualitymusic, lossless HiFi audio and industry-defining features on a scalable platformavailable in 180+ countries. Founded in 2007 in Paris, Deezer is now a globalcompany with over 600 people based in France, Germany, UK, Brazil and the US,all brought together by their passion for music, technology and innovation. Bybuilding strategic partnerships in key markets across Europe and the Americas,Deezer keeps delivering brand value and end-user engagement across a widevariety of industries, including telecommunications, media, audio hardware ande-retail. As an industry thought leader, Deezer was the first platform tointroduce a new monetization model since the inception of music streaming,designed to better reward the artists, and the music that fans value the most.Deezer is listed on Euronext Paris (Ticker: DEEZR. ISIN: FR001400AYG6) and isalso part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, dedicated to Europeanhigh-growth tech companies, and its associated index.For the latest news, please visit https://newsroom-deezer.com/For Investor Relations, please visit https://www.deezer-investors.com/Please follow DeezerNews on X (https://twitter.com/DeezerNews) and Deezer onLinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/deezer/) for real time information.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269447/Deezer.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269448/Deezer_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deezer-reveals-bold-new-brand-identity-and-logo--setting-the-stage-for-an-era-of-music-experiences-301980476.htmlContact:Jesper Wendel,jwendel@deezer.com,+33 6 79 35 37 17Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/71192/5643703OTS: Deezer

Die Deezer Aktie wird aktuell mit einem Plus von 0,00 % und einem Kurs von 2,58EUR gehandelt.