Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Faces Risk Provision Surge, Slashes Earnings Forecast

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has significantly increased its risk provisioning due to the weakness in the commercial real estate market.

The risk provision result for the first nine months of the 2023 financial year was € -104 million, compared to € -38 million in the prior-year period.

Pre-tax profit for the first nine months of the 2023 financial year was €91 million, compared to €159 million in the prior-year period.

Despite the increased provisioning and additional investments, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG anticipates pre-tax profit of between €90 million and €110 million for the current financial year, compared to the previous forecast of between €170 million and €200 million.

The new guidance takes into account potential additional risk provisioning in the fourth quarter, including the possible recognition of a new management overlay.

The next important date, Results Q3 2023, at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is on 14.11.2023.