    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Faces Risk Provision Surge, Slashes Earnings Forecast

    Amidst a challenging commercial real estate market, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has significantly ramped up its risk provisioning, impacting its financial performance for the first nine months of 2023.

    Foto: Andreas Gebert - dpa
    • Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG has significantly increased its risk provisioning due to the weakness in the commercial real estate market.
    • The risk provision result for the first nine months of the 2023 financial year was € -104 million, compared to € -38 million in the prior-year period.
    • Pre-tax profit for the first nine months of the 2023 financial year was €91 million, compared to €159 million in the prior-year period.
    • Despite the increased provisioning and additional investments, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG anticipates pre-tax profit of between €90 million and €110 million for the current financial year, compared to the previous forecast of between €170 million and €200 million.
    • The new guidance takes into account potential additional risk provisioning in the fourth quarter, including the possible recognition of a new management overlay.
    • Contact information for Grit Beecken, Head of Communications, Investor Relations and Marketing, is provided.

    The next important date, Results Q3 2023, at Deutsche Pfandbriefbank is on 14.11.2023.
    The price of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank at the time of the news was 6,3175EUR and was down -4,43 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.727,84PKT (-0,30 %).

    Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

    ISIN:DE0008019001WKN:801900



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    Autor: wO Newsflash
    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
