Decarbonization: The Key to Profitable Growth in Europe
Striving for a greener future, Holcim sets ambitious targets for 2026 and beyond in Europe, including substantial net sales, EBIT growth, and a significant reduction in CO₂ emissions.
- Holcim aims to achieve CHF 10+ billion in net sales and CHF 1.6+ billion in EBIT by 2026 in Europe.
- The company plans to reduce CO₂ per net sales in Europe by over 60% from 2020 to 2030.
- Holcim has the largest number of EU-funded carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects.
- The company's brands ECOPact and ECOPlanet are driving profitable growth and meeting sustainability needs.
- Holcim aims to recycle 20 million tons of construction demolition materials per year by 2030.
- Holcim is sharing its 2030 European decarbonization roadmap to drive profitable growth with increasing EBIT margins.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Holcim is on 28.02.2024.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
