    Basler AG: Q1-Q3 2023 Results - Restructuring Progresses, Low-End 2023 Forecast Confirmed

    In a challenging financial year, Basler AG has reported a significant downturn in its performance for the first three quarters of 2023, impacted by a company-wide restructuring program initiated in July.

    Foto: Basler AG
    • Basler AG reported sales of Euro 157.5 million for the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of 23% from the previous year.
    • Incoming orders for the same period were Euro 128.3 million, a decrease of 39% from the previous year.
    • The company's EBITDA was Euro 3.3 million, a decrease of 91% from the previous year.
    • The pre-tax result was Euro -16.1 million, a significant decrease from the previous year's Euro 24.3 million.
    • The company's restructuring program, initiated in July, had a negative impact on the quarterly result due to extraordinary personnel expenses and provisions.
    • Basler AG confirmed its forecast for 2023, expecting sales of between Euro 200 million and Euro 205 million and a pre-tax loss of between Euro 18 million and Euro 20 million.





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
