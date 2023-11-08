Basler AG: Q1-Q3 2023 Results - Restructuring Progresses, Low-End 2023 Forecast Confirmed
In a challenging financial year, Basler AG has reported a significant downturn in its performance for the first three quarters of 2023, impacted by a company-wide restructuring program initiated in July.
- Basler AG reported sales of Euro 157.5 million for the first nine months of 2023, a decrease of 23% from the previous year.
- Incoming orders for the same period were Euro 128.3 million, a decrease of 39% from the previous year.
- The company's EBITDA was Euro 3.3 million, a decrease of 91% from the previous year.
- The pre-tax result was Euro -16.1 million, a significant decrease from the previous year's Euro 24.3 million.
- The company's restructuring program, initiated in July, had a negative impact on the quarterly result due to extraordinary personnel expenses and provisions.
- Basler AG confirmed its forecast for 2023, expecting sales of between Euro 200 million and Euro 205 million and a pre-tax loss of between Euro 18 million and Euro 20 million.
