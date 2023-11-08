    checkAd

    Commerzbank Posts Strong 9M Net Profit, Sets 11% RoTE Target for 2027 Strategy

    Commerzbank is celebrating early success with its "Strategy 2024", having nearly doubled its 9M net profit to €1.8 billion. The bank now sets its sights on expanding customer business and digital banking.

    • Commerzbank has almost doubled its 9M net profit to €1.8 billion, achieving its "Strategy 2024" return target ahead of schedule.
    • The bank plans to strengthen its revenue base through the expansion of its customer business, focusing on digital banking, asset management, and sustainable finance.
    • The cost-income ratio is expected to be reduced to 55% by 2027, with a target net profit of around €3.4 billion.
    • Commerzbank plans to return more capital to its shareholders, with a pay-out ratio of over 50% planned for the years 2025 to 2027.
    • The bank's strategic plan up to 2027 aims to increase the revenue base, improve the cost-income ratio, and boost return on tangible equity.
    • For the full year 2023, Commerzbank expects a net profit of around €2.2 billion and a return on tangible equity of 7.5%.

    The next important date, Result Q3 2023, at Commerzbank is on 08.11.2023.
    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 10,398EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 15.098,00PKT (-0,40 %).

