Commerzbank Posts Strong 9M Net Profit, Sets 11% RoTE Target for 2027 Strategy

Commerzbank has almost doubled its 9M net profit to €1.8 billion, achieving its "Strategy 2024" return target ahead of schedule.

The bank plans to strengthen its revenue base through the expansion of its customer business, focusing on digital banking, asset management, and sustainable finance.

The cost-income ratio is expected to be reduced to 55% by 2027, with a target net profit of around €3.4 billion.

Commerzbank plans to return more capital to its shareholders, with a pay-out ratio of over 50% planned for the years 2025 to 2027.

The bank's strategic plan up to 2027 aims to increase the revenue base, improve the cost-income ratio, and boost return on tangible equity.

For the full year 2023, Commerzbank expects a net profit of around €2.2 billion and a return on tangible equity of 7.5%.

The next important date, Result Q3 2023, at Commerzbank is on 08.11.2023. The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 10,398 and was down -0,24 compared with the previous day.