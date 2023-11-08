E.ON SE: E.ON Continues Growth Trajectory, Ramps Up Investment Speed
E.ON SE, a leading energy company, is on a growth trajectory, ramping up investments and witnessing a surge in adjusted Group EBITDA and net income. However, it anticipates a hit in Q4 earnings due to price cuts for its numerous customers.
- E.ON SE continues its growth path and accelerates investment pace, with nine-month adjusted Group EBITDA increasing to €7.8 billion and adjusted Group net income to €2.9 billion.
- A significant negative earnings impact is expected in the fourth quarter due to price reductions for millions of electricity and gas customers.
- Investments in sustainable growth and the energy transition increased by around 40 percent to €3.9 billion in the first nine months.
- E.ON plans to increase investments to a total of €6.1 billion for fiscal year 2023 and confirms its earnings forecast for the Group.
- From 2023 to 2027, E.ON plans to invest a total of €33 billion in energy networks and customer solutions.
- For the 2023 financial year, E.ON still expects an adjusted Group EBITDA of between €8.6 billion and €8.8 billion and an adjusted Group net income of between €2.7 billion and €2.9 billion.
ISIN:DE000ENAG999WKN:ENAG99
