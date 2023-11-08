Knaus Tabbert Soars: Q3 2023 Reveals Robust Revenue and Earnings Growth

Knaus Tabbert AG reports strong revenue and earnings growth in Q3 2023, with consolidated revenue increasing by 54.7% to EUR 1,073.5 million in the first nine months of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 increased by 187.8% to EUR 88.6 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.3% being 3.8 percentage points higher than the previous year's figure of 4.4%

The company's sales growth is attributed to its multi-brand strategy for chassis, improved availability of chassis and panel vans, and inflation-related price increases

Knaus Tabbert had an order backlog of around EUR 1.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, corresponding to 24,546 units

The company has specified its forecast for the full 2023 financial year, expecting consolidated revenue of between EUR 1.35 billion and EUR 1.45 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8.5% and 9.0%

The updated forecast assumes no significant deterioration in the geopolitical and economic conditions, and the medium-term targets up to 2027 remain unaffected by the adjustment of the forecast for the 2023 financial year.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 43,50and was down -0,40compared with the previous day.21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,40this corresponds to a plus of +2,07since publication.