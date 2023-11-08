Knaus Tabbert Soars: Q3 2023 Reveals Robust Revenue and Earnings Growth
Knaus Tabbert AG, a leading player in the leisure vehicle industry, has announced a robust financial performance for Q3 2023, with a significant surge in revenue and earnings.
- Knaus Tabbert AG reports strong revenue and earnings growth in Q3 2023, with consolidated revenue increasing by 54.7% to EUR 1,073.5 million in the first nine months of 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 increased by 187.8% to EUR 88.6 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.3% being 3.8 percentage points higher than the previous year's figure of 4.4%
- The company's sales growth is attributed to its multi-brand strategy for chassis, improved availability of chassis and panel vans, and inflation-related price increases
- Knaus Tabbert had an order backlog of around EUR 1.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, corresponding to 24,546 units
- The company has specified its forecast for the full 2023 financial year, expecting consolidated revenue of between EUR 1.35 billion and EUR 1.45 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 8.5% and 9.0%
- The updated forecast assumes no significant deterioration in the geopolitical and economic conditions, and the medium-term targets up to 2027 remain unaffected by the adjustment of the forecast for the 2023 financial year.
The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 43,50EUR and was down -0,40 % compared with the previous day.
21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,07 % since publication.
+5,90 %
+6,63 %
-5,85 %
-19,98 %
+70,98 %
-23,11 %
-31,48 %
ISIN:DE000A2YN504WKN:A2YN50
